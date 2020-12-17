Parma vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus travel to Parma in their upcoming Serie A fixture after dropping points in their midweek match against Atalanta.

The game will take place at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Saturday night, a venue where The Old Lady are unbeaten since 2015.

Not the result we wanted, but now it's time to recover well and focus on the next game! 🏳️🏴👊🏽 #finoallafine pic.twitter.com/InODwc3ANw — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 16, 2020

Parma vs Juventus Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed 67 times across all competitions and the reigning champions have been victorious in 36 of these encounters. I Crociati have just 13 wins to their name while 18 games have ended in draws.

Juventus have been dominant in their recent meetings and have lost just once in their last 13 games against Parma.

Parma form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Juventus form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Parma vs Juventus Team News

Fabio Liverani welcomed Wylian Cyprien and Giuseppe Pezzella back from injury in their draw with AC Milan. Juraj Kucka, Alberto Grassi and Vincent Laurini joined Valentin Mihaila and Andrea Dini on the treatment table earlier this month and are still recovering.

Liverani is likely to field the same side that drew against Cagliari, with Roberto Inglese expected to lead the attack again.

Injuries: Juraj Kucka, Alberto Grassi, Vincent Laurini, Valentin Mihaila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arthur became the latest casualty for Juventus.

Most of the previously injured players have started to return to fitness for Juventus, but Merih Demiral and Giorgio Chiellini remain on the sidelines. Midfielder Arthur picked up a knock to his right thigh against Atalanta and will not travel to Parma.

Arthur should be forfeited for Juventus match against Parma. He suffers from a contusion in the right thigh.[sky] — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 17, 2020

We expect to see some changes to the squad that was held 1-1 by Atalanta, with Rabiot and Alex Sandro coming into the starting XI at the expense of Arthur and Danilo.

Injured: Giorgio Chiellini (thigh), Merih Demiral (muscle), Arthur (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Juventus Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luigi Sepe; Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma vs Juventus Prediction

Ronaldo missed a penalty in their game against Atalanta after scoring four in the previous two games.

Juventus have struggled to create chances from open play in their last three games, and scoring goals against Parma could be an issue for them.

The hosts have also suffered from a lack of quality in the final third and we don't expect them to score against the reigning champions, with Wojciech Szczesny in fine form.

Juventus should emerge from this encounter as winners.

Prediction: Parma 0-2 Juventus