Juventus 1-1 Atalanta: 5 talking points as Cristiano Ronaldo's missed penalty proves costly for the Old Lady | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus were held to another 1-1 draw in the Serie A tonight. Their riveting encounter with Atalanta ended in a stalemate after Cristiano Ronaldo's potentially match-winning penalty was saved by Pierluigi Gollini.

Both sides got on the scoresheet in spectacular fashions. Federico Chiesa scored a belter of a goal for the hosts in the first half, before Remo Freuler equalised with an equally-impressive strike from a similar position.

FT | Finisce 1-1 la sfida dell'Allianz Stadium

La firma del gol bianconero è di @federicochiesa #JuveAtalanta pic.twitter.com/Kj1J4OeATc — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 16, 2020

The hosts had their fair share of chances, with Alvaro Morata and Ronaldo missing easy openings in the early stages of the game. They finally broke the deadlock after winning the ball back from Atalanta in the midfield. Federico Chiesa scored an absolute screamer from the edge of the box in the 29th minute.

What a way for Chiesa to open up his Serie A account for Juventus 💥 pic.twitter.com/Fudd4oQj1M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 16, 2020

By the end of the first half, the visitors upped their work-rate and had as many as eight attempts on goal, with three of them being on target. The addition of Papu Gomez had a positive impact on the visitors' game and he inadvertently led to his side's opener.

Atalanta equalised in the 57th minute through Freuler, who scored an almost identical-goal to Chiesa's screamer from the same position. Their joy was shortlived, as Juventus were awarded a penalty in the 68th minute. However, Ronaldo's rather tame effort was saved by Gollini, who was impressive throughout.

After two back-to-back wins in the league, Juventus were again held to a draw. If not for Szczesny's inspired performance between the sticks, the outcome would've been different for the hosts.

Here we take a look at the five major points from the reigning champions' sixth draw of the season.

#5 Juventus won the battle in the middle of the park

Juventus vs Atalanta Serie A

There were a lot of individual errors on the pitch tonight, but Juventus were solid in midfield and regained possession much to the frustration of the visitors. McKennie, Bentancur, and Arthur ensured that La Dea were not able to build from the back, and stopped most of their attacks in their tracks.

Arthur, being a creative midfielder, struggled to contain Pessina and Malinovskiy, but his replacement Rabiot was more than up to the task and added steel to the midfield. The hosts made the most of the absence of Atalanta's creative force, Gomez, to win the battle in the midfield.

Notably, it was a steal from Bentancur in the midfield that had allowed Andrea Pirlo's men to score the opening goal.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo misses a penalty for the second time this year

Cristiano Ronaldo missed his first penalty of the season tonight

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the saviour of his side in their recent outings, even though the last four of his goals have all come from the penalty spot. Tonight, he again had the opportunity to seal the win for his side as for the third game running, Juventus were awarded a penalty.

The 35-year-old, who has scored 31 Serie A goals in 2020, was expected to convert from the spot, given that he had a 100% record from penalties this term. He had confidently scored not one, but two penalties in each of his previous two outings.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed only the third penalty of his Serie A career this evening:



◉ 24 penalties taken

◎ 21 penalties scored



Go back to the bottom left. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3eUkfMbLXU — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 16, 2020

Tonight, lady luck was not on his side, as his uncharacteristic poor effort was saved by Gollini. It was just the third time he had failed to convert a penalty in the Serie A. His last miss came against Sampdoria in July, although he had scored from open-play in that game which ended in a win for Juventus.

