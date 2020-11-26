Benevento vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action resumes at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito as Juventus travel to Benevento on Saturday.

The Bianconeri are fourth in the table with 16 points. Newly-promoted Benevento have surprised a few teams, earning nine points from eight games, leaving them 14th in the table.

The Stregoni lived up to their nickname after the international break, with some wizardry ending their run of five consecutive losses with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

Riccardo Improta's goal in the 52nd minute was enough to ensure Cesare Prandelli's return to Firenze was a miserable one.

Juventus continued their good form after the international break, as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace was enough for a 2-0 win over Cagliari at home.

Ferencvaros were the visitors in Turin in midweek, and the Hungarians gave the Old Lady an almighty scare, opening the scoring and not backing down after Ronaldo's equalizer.

Alvaro Morata's header in injury time broke their hearts, as Juve escaped with a 2-1 win and confirmed qualification to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 70 goals in #UCL home games - a joint-record with Leo Messi! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oQMLqQNEVx — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Benevento vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Benevento and Juventus have only faced each other twice in Serie A, as this is the Stregoni's second ever season in the top-flight.

The Bianconeri did the double over their opponents in the 2017-18 season, winning 2-1 at home before a 4-2 win at the Ciro Vigorito.

Benevento form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Juventus form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Benevento vs Juventus Team News

Benevento

Niente potrà mai cancellare le pagine di storia del calcio scritte da Diego Armando Maradona !

Riposa in pace eterno Campione.

🙏🏼♥️#RIP #DiegoArmandoMaradona pic.twitter.com/KKX4oO3uUz — Benevento Calcio (@bncalcio) November 25, 2020

Pippo Inzaghi has plenty of issues to deal with, as Gianluca Caprari continues to serve his suspension, while Bryan Dabo tested positive for coronavirus. Gaetano Letizia is out with an injury, joining Massimo Volta and Alessandrio Tuia in the treatment room.

Iago Falque and Daam Foulon face late fitness tests ahead of the game, as Inzaghi is likely to stick with most of the lineup that defeated Fiorentina.

Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Massimo Volta, Alessandrio Tuia

COVID-19: Bryan Dabo

Doubtful: Iago Falque, Daam Foulon

Suspended: Gianluca Caprari

Juventus

Advertisement

Andrea Pirlo faces another centre-back crisis as Merih Demiral picked up a knock against Cagliari and is set to miss this game. Leonardo Bonucci faces a late fitness test, while Giorgio Chiellini is also a doubt.

Cristiano Ronaldo may come off the bench with Alvaro Morata and Dejan Kulusevski starting as Pirlo rotates his lineup.

Injured: Merih Demiral, Gianluigi Buffon, Stefano Gori

Doubtful: Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini

Suspended: None

Benevento vs Juventus Predicted XI

Juventus predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluca Frabotta; Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata

Benevento (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Christian Maggio, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba; Riccardo Improta, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Artur Ionita; Gabriele Moncini.

Benevento vs Juventus Prediction

Benevento may have snapped their losing streak, but they still have the worst defence in Serie A alongside Torino. With Juve's superior firepower, it's hard not to see the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet.

Benevento's injury problems may lead to a heavy defeat for the minnows as the Juventus juggernaut marches on.

Prediction: Benevento 0-3 Juventus