Benevento vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action resumes at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito as Juventus travel to Benevento on Saturday.
The Bianconeri are fourth in the table with 16 points. Newly-promoted Benevento have surprised a few teams, earning nine points from eight games, leaving them 14th in the table.
The Stregoni lived up to their nickname after the international break, with some wizardry ending their run of five consecutive losses with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.
Riccardo Improta's goal in the 52nd minute was enough to ensure Cesare Prandelli's return to Firenze was a miserable one.
Juventus continued their good form after the international break, as Cristiano Ronaldo's brace was enough for a 2-0 win over Cagliari at home.
Ferencvaros were the visitors in Turin in midweek, and the Hungarians gave the Old Lady an almighty scare, opening the scoring and not backing down after Ronaldo's equalizer.
Alvaro Morata's header in injury time broke their hearts, as Juve escaped with a 2-1 win and confirmed qualification to the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.
Benevento vs Juventus Head-to-Head
Benevento and Juventus have only faced each other twice in Serie A, as this is the Stregoni's second ever season in the top-flight.
The Bianconeri did the double over their opponents in the 2017-18 season, winning 2-1 at home before a 4-2 win at the Ciro Vigorito.
Benevento form guide: L-L-L-L-W
Juventus form guide: W-W-D-W-W
Benevento vs Juventus Team News
Benevento
Pippo Inzaghi has plenty of issues to deal with, as Gianluca Caprari continues to serve his suspension, while Bryan Dabo tested positive for coronavirus. Gaetano Letizia is out with an injury, joining Massimo Volta and Alessandrio Tuia in the treatment room.
Iago Falque and Daam Foulon face late fitness tests ahead of the game, as Inzaghi is likely to stick with most of the lineup that defeated Fiorentina.
Injured: Gaetano Letizia, Massimo Volta, Alessandrio Tuia
COVID-19: Bryan Dabo
Doubtful: Iago Falque, Daam Foulon
Suspended: Gianluca Caprari
Juventus
Andrea Pirlo faces another centre-back crisis as Merih Demiral picked up a knock against Cagliari and is set to miss this game. Leonardo Bonucci faces a late fitness test, while Giorgio Chiellini is also a doubt.
Cristiano Ronaldo may come off the bench with Alvaro Morata and Dejan Kulusevski starting as Pirlo rotates his lineup.
Injured: Merih Demiral, Gianluigi Buffon, Stefano Gori
Doubtful: Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini
Suspended: None
Benevento vs Juventus Predicted XI
Juventus predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Gianluca Frabotta; Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata
Benevento (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo (GK); Christian Maggio, Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Federico Barba; Riccardo Improta, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Artur Ionita; Gabriele Moncini.
Benevento vs Juventus Prediction
Benevento may have snapped their losing streak, but they still have the worst defence in Serie A alongside Torino. With Juve's superior firepower, it's hard not to see the likes of Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet.
Benevento's injury problems may lead to a heavy defeat for the minnows as the Juventus juggernaut marches on.
Prediction: Benevento 0-3 JuventusPublished 26 Nov 2020, 23:26 IST