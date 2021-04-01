Benevento vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

Benevento invite Parma to the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts returned to winning ways with their first win in 12 games in their previous outing, defeating reigning champions Juventus 1-0 in Turin.

Parma have really struggled in league fixtures this year, securing just one win in 2021. After their win over Roma on 14 March, they fell 2-1 to Genoa at home last time around.

Benevento vs Parma Head-to-Head

This will be just the second game between the two sides, with the only other meeting coming earlier this season at the Ennio Tardini Stadium. The game ended in a goalless draw.

Both teams have just one win in their last five games, so their current form is also evenly matched.

Benevento form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-L-L

Parma form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-L-D

Benevento vs Parma Team News

Benevento

Filippo Inzaghi will welcome back Gaetano Letizia, Iago Falque and Fabio Depaoli into the squad after they recovered from their respective injuries.

While Falque and Depaoli resumed training last week, Letizia faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Kamil Glik and Pasquale Schiattarella will return from their one-game suspension. However, it remains to be seen what changes Inzaghi will make to the starting XI that recorded a win over Juventus.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma

Simone Iacoponi has been ruled out with a knee injury. Andrea Conti, Andreas Cornelius, Roberto Inglese and Lautaro Valenti trained separately from the group and face late fitness tests.

The big news is that Ivorian winger Gervinho has resumed full training and is in contention to return to action in this game.

Giuseppe Pezzella has been ruled out of the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Genoa.

Injured: Simone Iacoponi

Doubtful: Andrea Conti, Andreas Cornelius, Roberto Inglese, Lautaro Valenti

Suspended: Giuseppe Pezzella

Benevento vs Parma Predicted XI

Benevento Predicted XI (4-4-3): Lorenzo Montip; Daam Foulon, Alessandro Tuia, Kamil Glik, Fabio Depaoli; Nicolas Viola, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Artur Ionita, Adolfo Gaich, Gianluca Lapadula

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Andrea Conti, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Davide Biraschi; Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Marko Pjaca Graziano Pelle, Valentin Mihaila

Benevento vs Parma Prediction

Benevento recorded one of the biggest wins in their history last time around when they upset Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. They should head into this game brimming with confidence. The fact that they have a full-strength squad will be an added advantage against 19th-placed Parma.

While the Crociati have struggled to get favorable results, they have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games.

With some players fresh from international duty, fatigue might be a factor in this game and we expect it to end in a draw.

Prediction: Benevento 1-1 Parma.