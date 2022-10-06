Benfica 1-1 PSG: 5 Hits and Flops as Lionel Messi scores a stunner in an eventful draw | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were held to a 1-1 draw by Benfica in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5.

The visitors arrived in Portugal on the back of a seven-game winning streak across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in their domestic games but have conceded in both their previous group stage games in the UCL so far.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been the top performers for PSG in recent weeks. Neymar, who started the season brilliantly, has had somewhat of a drop-off. Vitinha and Marco Verratti continue to play well in midfield for the Parisians.

Christophe Galtier fielded a full-strength lineup for this game, hoping to extend their winning run.

PSG dominated possession in the first half as expected, but were met with a resilient Benfica side who played with courage. The visitors' attackers' movement and passing was fluid and difficult for the hosts to track.

Lionel Messi gave his side the lead after 22 minutes with a stunning curler. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar played a quick one-two before the Brazilian laid the ball off for Messi to guide into the net. Gianluigi Donnarumma stood firm between the sticks as he did well to preserve PSG's lead with five saves in the first half.

However, he was beaten in the 41st minute as Danilo Pereira deflected the ball into his own goal. Enzo Fernandez played a sharp cross into the danger zone and Pereira and Marquinhos were unable to deal with it as Benfica drew level. The teams went into the break deadlocked at 1-1.

PSG dominated possession in the second half as well, improving on their first-half showing as they kept the ball for 71% of the time. They even created the majority of the chances, attempting 12 shots with five on target. However, Benfica's goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos stepped up and made five key saves in the second period alone.

Vitinha and Marco Verratti dominated the central areas of the pitch, using their quick passing and agile movements to beat defenders. Achraf Hakimi made good runs forward and had a chance to put PSG ahead but was unable to beat the goalkeeper. Mbappe, too, saw a well-taken shot from distance saved by Vlachodimos.

Benfica had a couple of chances of their own to go in front but none of them were clear-cut chances. Nicolas Otamendi squandered a chance to head home from three yards as the ball struck his shoulder. Despite several chances, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Odysseas Vlachodimos

Benfica's goalkeeper played like a man on a mission as he single-handedly kept PSG at bay for the majority of the game. He was only beaten by a phenomenal strike by Lionel Messi, one he tried to save at full-stretch.

However, he made seven saves in the game, stopping shots from close range as well as from distance. He saved three shots from inside the box and the other four from outside the box. He also made two clearances in a game dominated by two goalkeepers on song.

#4. Flop - Danilo Pereira

Pereira made a good start to the game and even made a few key tackles in the first half. He used his physicality well and passed the ball with accuracy. However, he made a blunder in a crucial moment to throw away PSG's lead. Attempting to defend a cross, Pereira failed to clear the ball as it deflected off his body and into the goal.

#3. Hit - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi arguably had his best game of the season so far with the ball at his feet as he mesmerized with his dribbling and passing. He also scored a marvelous goal from 18 yards out, curling the ball into the top-left corner.

Messi passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including three key passes and two crosses. He won all seven of his duels and even completed five dribbles at a 100% success rate.

#2. Flop - Rafa Silva

Rafa Silva was one of Benfica's quicker players going forward as he used his agility to get past PSG defenders. He took up some good positions in and around the visitors' box, looking to break through on goal. However, he failed to convert the two big chances he had.

Rafa found himself in a one-v-one situation against Donnarumma and fired a tame attempt goalwards which was saved with ease. He squandered another chance from close range, leaving Benfica struggling to score.

#1. Hit - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma put in a masterclass in the first half to deny Benfica, who were remarkably clinical. They attempted five shots, with all five on target despite having just 40% of the ball. David Neres was through on goal and saw his shot saved by the Italian international. Donnarumma also made a key save from a shot by Rafa Silva.

