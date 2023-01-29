Benfica looking to increase £106 million release clause of Chelsea target: Reports

Benfica are reportedly aiming to increase Enzo Fernandez's £106 million release clause to strengthen their position against Chelsea.

Fernandez, 22, has been one of the Blues' targets in the ongoing winter transfer window after turning a lot of heads with his sublime performances for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Registering a goal and an assist in seven appearances, he bagged the Young Player of the Tournament award after his team's triumphant run in Qatar.

A right-footed central midfielder, Fernandez became a hot topic in the early days of January after being linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool. However, he has opted to remain at the Estadio da Luz despite a couple of transfer bids from Graham Potter's side so far.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Chelsea still hope Benfica soften on their Enzo Fernandez position due to an offer lower than his €120m release clause still being significantly above his market or summer value. Chelsea still hope Benfica soften on their Enzo Fernandez position due to an offer lower than his €120m release clause still being significantly above his market or summer value. 🚨 Chelsea still hope Benfica soften on their Enzo Fernandez position due to an offer lower than his €120m release clause still being significantly above his market or summer value. https://t.co/I781X5MX21

According to Record, Benfica are keen to change Fernandez's release clause from £106 million to £132 million before the upcoming deadline day. The Primeira Liga side is hoping to convince the player to commit to a new clause by offering him £1.8 million as a loyalty bonus.

Since arriving from River Plate for around £12 million last summer, Fernandez has established himself as a crucial starter for Benfica. He has scored four goals and laid out seven assists in 29 matches across all competitions for Roger Schmidt's side this campaign.

Should he seal a move to Chelsea this month, the Argentine box-to-box operator will provide elite competition to N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Conor Gallagher, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the heart of midfield.

The Blues have already splashed over £170 million on six new players in January. The club has signed Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana on permanent deals while roping in Joao Felix on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I don’t expected any player of our starting XI to leave the club now”, he added. Benfica coach Roger Schmidt on Enzo Fernández and Chelsea: “I’m confident on Enzo staying with us, yes. I see him very happy, in great condition”.“I don’t expected any player of our starting XI to leave the club now”, he added. Benfica coach Roger Schmidt on Enzo Fernández and Chelsea: “I’m confident on Enzo staying with us, yes. I see him very happy, in great condition”. 🔴🇦🇷#CFC“I don’t expected any player of our starting XI to leave the club now”, he added. https://t.co/Ar3omaiG5A

Chelsea defender wanted by former club in shock move, confirms club president

Speaking to Lance, Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt stated that his club are keeping close tabs on Thiago Silva's contract situation at Chelsea. He said:

"We are first waiting for his decision there with Chelsea, we don't know if he will renew there or not. We are waiting for this news, after that, we will or not start a conversation with him to make him return to Fluminense."

Silva, 38, started his career at the Brazilian Serie A outfit before earning his name at AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He scored nine goals and contributed four assists in 80 overall matches for them.

According to The Guardian, the Blues are set to offer Silva a new one-year deal in light of his stellar performances this season, despite the club's poor form. Graham Potter's side is said to be in awe of his experience and leadership in a backline brimming with young players.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes