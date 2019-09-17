Benfica v RB Leipzig: Predicted lineups, injury news, suspension lists and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

RB Leipzig could be one of the dark horses to go deep into the tournament

RB Leipzig returns to the premier European club competition after a year gap as they travel to the iconic Estadio Da Luz to face Portuguese giants Benfica in the second match of Group G of the Champions League.

Leipzig and Benfica have been drawn alongside Zenit St Petersburg and Olympique Lyon in what is one of the equally balanced groups in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga outfit could be one of the dark horses to go deep into the knockout stages in this year's edition of the Champions League with their dangerous attack and the meanest defence in the Bundesliga last season.

Team News

Benfica

Chiquinho is the latest player to join Benfica's injury list

Bruno Lage has a big headache upon with after an injury-hit start to the new season. The Portuguese team has 6 first team players out with injury.

Chiquinho became the latest addition the list after limping out during their match against Porto. The attacking midfielder joins Gabriel, Gedson, German Conti, David Tavares and Carlos Vinicius in the injury list.

Injuries: Chiquinho (muscle), Gabriel Appelt Pires (ligament), Gedson Fernandes (metatarsal), German Conti (muscle), David Tavares(knee), Carlos Vinicius (muscle)

Suspension: None

RB Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann has made an impressive start to life at Leipzig

Julian Nagelsmann will be without Tyler Adams and Hannes Wolf with the former out with a metatarsal injury while the latter is out for several months after breaking his ankle while on international duty with the Austria U-21 side.

Injuries: Tyler Adams(metatarsal), Hannes Wolf(broken ankle).

Suspension: None

Predicted Lineups

Benfica(4-4-2): Vlachodimos; Almeida, Dias, Ferro, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Taarabt, Luis, Silva; Seferovic, De Tomas

RB Leipzig(3-4-3): Gulacsi; Konate, Orban, Mukiele; Klostermann, Laimer, Forsberg, Halstenberg; Poulsen, Werner, Sabitzer

