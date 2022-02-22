Benfica vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League returns to action in midweek as Benfica and Ajax go head-to-head in Portugal on Wednesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in each of their last three outings, while the Eredivisie champions are on a blistering 10-game winning streak.

Benfica were denied their third win on the spin last Friday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Boavista in the Primeira Liga.

Prior to that, As Aguias claimed a 3-1 victory at Tondela to end their two-game losing streak on February 7, before seeing off Santa Clara 2-1 five days later.

Benfica have now turned their sights to the Champions League where they finished runners-up in Group E with eight points from six games.

Meanwhile, Ajax were forced to work their socks off as they claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Willem II Tilburg last time out.

Erik ten Hag’s men, who currently sit top of the Eredivisie standings, have now won each of their last 10 games, dating back to December’s 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax will now look to carry on this fine run in the Champions League where they enjoyed a perfect record in the group stages, winning each of their six games.

Benfica vs Ajax Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Ajax boast a superior record in their previous four meetings, claiming two wins. Benfica have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Benfica Form Guide: L-L-W-W-D

Ajax Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Benfica vs Ajax Team News

Benfica

The Portuguese outfit will be without the services of Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo, who have been sidelined through injuries. Haris Seferovic is also an injury doubt for the hosts as he gradually makes his return from an injury.

Injured: Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Verissimo

Doubtful: Haris Seferovic

Suspended: None

Ajax

Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg have both been sidelined through injuries, while Jurriën Timber is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Willem II Tilburg last time out.

Injured: Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Jurriën Timber

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Ajax Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alejandro Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Julian Weigl, Everton; Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remko Pasveer; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind; Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Benfica vs Ajax Prediction

After grinding out a 1-0 victory over Willem II Tilburg, Ajax have now won each of their last 10 games in all competitions. They are unbeaten in each of their last three games against Benfica and we predict this trend will continue with the Eredivisie outfit coming away with a vital first-leg win.

Prediction: Benfica 1-2 Ajax

