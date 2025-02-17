Benfica vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th February 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with AS Monaco in a crucial encounter at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Tuesday. Benfica gained the upper hand in the first leg last week and will look to maintain their advantage in this game.

Ad

Benfica vs AS Monaco Preview

AS Monaco are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Nantes by an astonishing 7-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Benfica, on the other hand, are in second place in the Liga Portugal table at the moment and have been excellent over the past year. The Portuguese hosts edged Santa Clara to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

Benfica vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have an excellent record against AS Monaco in major European competitions and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Benfica have won both their matches against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League and could win three games against a single opponent in the same edition of the competition for the first time in their history.

AS Monaco could remain winless in five matches against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League if they fail to win this game - their highest such tally against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Benfica have progressed from three of their last four ties in the UEFA Champions League after winning the first leg.

Ad

Benfica vs AS Monaco Prediction

Benfica have regularly featured as dark horses in the UEFA Champions League and managed to gain a crucial advantage in the first leg. The Portuguese giants will have their home crowd behind them in the second leg and will be intent on preserving their lead.

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold this season. Benfica are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Ad

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 AS Monaco

Benfica vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Benfica to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback