Benfica vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Benfica are set to play Bayern Munich at the Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Wednesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Trofense in the third round of the Taca de Portugal. Goals from Brazilian forward Everton Cebolinha and Portuguese full-back Andre Almeida ensured victory for Jorge Jesus' Benfica. Brazilian striker Pachu scored the consolation goal for Trofense.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 in the Bundesliga. First-half braces from Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry and a goal from the experienced Thomas Muller secured the win for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. Czech Republic international Patrik Schick scored the consolation goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage, having won five games and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in the Champions League in 2018, with Bayern Munich beating Benfica 5-1. Braces from Dutch winger Arjen Robben and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and a goal from French forward Franck Ribery sealed the deal for Bayern Munich. Midfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the consolation goal for Benfica.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-W-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Team News

Benfica

Benfica are likely to be without Swiss striker Haris Seferovic, while there are doubts over the availability of Austrian midfielder Valentino Lazaro. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jorge Jesus is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Haris Seferovic

Doubtful: Valentino Lazaro

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of experienced goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, who is out injured, while there are doubts over the availability of Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies.

Injured: Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lucas Verissimo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Andre Almeida, Joao Mario, Julian Weigl, Alex Grimaldo, Everton Cebolinha, Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Benfica vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Benfica have assembled a good squad, and made waves after comprehensively beating Barcelona recently in the Champions League. They are second in the group, and given Barcelona's start, have a good chance of qualifying for the next round.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are top of the group, as expected by many. The Bundesliga giants are one of the best teams in world football, and they come to this game in ominous form.

Bayern Munich have what it takes to win.

Prediction: Benfica 1-3 Bayern Munich

