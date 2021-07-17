Benfica vs Boavista prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Primeira Liga sides Benfica and Boavista will play out a club friendly scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Benfica haven't won the league since the 2018-19 season and manager Jorge Jesus will be looking to put the disappointment of the last two campaigns behind him and lay hands on some silverware this time around.

Benfica finished the 2020-21 season in third place, accumulating 76 points from 34 games played.

They are coming off a 2-1 win against Casa Pia and will take on Lille following the match against Boavista.

Meanwhile, the last competitive game Boavista played was back in May, when they managed a 2-1 win over Gil Vincente. It was their last game of the 2020-21 Primeira Liga season, which they ended with a 13th-place finish.

Benfica vs Boavista Head-to-Head

Benfica and Boavista have played 31 games against each other so far. The Eagles hold the bragging rights with 16 wins, while Boavista have prevailed on five occasions. Ten matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two Portuguese sides ended in a 2-0 home win for Benfica. Haris Seferovic's brace was enough for Benfica to collect all three points that day.

Benfica form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Boavista form guide: D-D-L-W-W

Benfica vs Boavista Team News

Benfica

Tiago Araujo is out with a metatarsal fracture, while Paulo Bernardo remains on the sidelines with an unknown injury. Darwin Nunez is in rehabilitation following knee surgery and Andreas Samaris will not be available due to an Achilles tendon problem.

Injured: Tiago Araujo, Paulo Bernardo, Darwin Nunez, Andreas Samaris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boavista

Boavista manager Joao Pedro Sousa will have the complete squad at his disposal for Sunday's affair.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Boavista Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Helton Leite; Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Verrissimo; Diogo Goncalves, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Alex Grimaldo; Pizzi, Everton; Haris Seferovic

Boavista Predicted XI (3-5-2): Leonardo; Jackson Porozzo, Adil Rami, Javi Garcia; Reggie Cannon, Paulinho, Miguel Reisinho, Gustavo Sauer, Ricardo Mangas; Alberth Elis, Yusupha Njie

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Benfica's squad quality and depth make them obvious favorites for Sunday's encounter. Boavista will be rusty considering this is their first competitive football game in months, and fans can expect Benfica to prevail with ease.

We predict a comfortable Benfica win.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Boavista

