Benfica vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025 

Benfica and Chelsea square off in the second game of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Saturday, at The Bank of America Stadium.
Benfica booked their spot at this stage after concluding their group stage campaign with a shock 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich. Andreas Schjelderup broke the deadlock in the 13th-minute, and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides. The victory saw the Eagles secure top spot in Group C.
Chelsea, meanwhile, trounced Tunisian outfit Esperance with a comfortable 3-0 victory in their final Group D clash. Tosin Adarabioyo broke the deadlock in first-half injury time, and there was still enough time for Liam Delap to open his Chelsea account before the break.
Tyrique George stepped off the bench to wrap up proceedings in the seventh minute of injury time. The win saw the Blues advance as runners-up in the group, behind Flamengo.
Benfica vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chelsea have won all three head-to-head games, with each victory coming by one-goal margins.
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the 2013 UEFA Europa League final, where the Blues claimed a 2-1 victory.
- There have been penalties awarded in Benfica's last five games.
- Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six victories.
- The Blues have won five of their last six games across competitions, losing one (against Flamengo)..
- Chelsea have opened the scoring before half-time in all three Club World Cup games this year.
Benfica vs Chelsea Prediction
Benfica overcame a two-goal deficit in their opening game against Boca Juniors and a frustrating first half showing against Auckland to secure top spot in their group. Bruno Lage's side are the underdogs but will draw inspiration from their gutsy display in the win over Bayern Munich, where they were also the underdogs.
Chelsea, meanwhile, took another step forward under Enzo Maresca by marching into the knockouts of the Club World Cup. They are yet to truly hit first gear under the Italian but have undeniably made progress with their young squad.
The Blues will be without striker Nicolas Jackson, whose suspension for a red card against Flamengo was increased to two games after a review by FIFA. Nevertheless, expect the Premier League side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Benfica 1-2 Chelsea
Benfica vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Chelsea to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals