Benfica vs Estoril Praia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Benfica will invite Estoril Praia to the Estádio da Luz in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently and are winless in their last three games, suffering two losses. In their previous league outing, they were humbled 5-0 by arch-rivals Porto, their first loss since the campaign opener. Nicolás Otamendi was sent off in the 61st minute and is suspended for this match.

They met Rangers in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, playing out a 2-2 draw. Angel Di Maria scored from the penalty spot in the first half while Connor Goldson's own goal helped them equalize in the second half.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings, suffering three losses. They lost 3-1 at home to Vitoria Guimaraes in their previous league outing with Alejandro Marqués scoring a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute after conceding three goals in the first half.

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 48 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings with 38 wins. The visitors have just one win and nine games have ended in draws.

Interestingly, Estoril registered their first win against the capital club in the Taca da Liga semi-finals in January, defeating them 5-4 on penalties.

Benfica registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October, keeping their third clean sheet on the spin.

Estoril Praia have just one win in their away games in the Primeira Liga this season. Interestingly, they have just one win in away games since October 2022.

The visitors have conceded three goals apiece in their last three league games, suffering two losses.

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Prediction

As Águias have just one win in their last five games in all competitions, suffering two defeats and playing out two draws. They have suffered just one loss in their last 16 home games in all competitions, with that defeat coming against Estoril Praia on penalties in January.

With Nicolás Otamendi suspended in this match, Morato is likely to get the nod to start. There are no other absentees for Roger Schmidt, and he is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI, as he looks to rest a few players for the Europa League round of 16 second leg.

Canarinhos have suffered three losses in their last four games, scoring six times while conceding 11 goals. They have suffered seven consecutive losses in their away games in the Primeira Liga against the hosts and might struggle here.

While both teams have struggled in their recent games, considering the hosts' dominance in the head-to-head record and home form in the Primeira Liga this season, Benfica should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Estoril Praia

Benfica vs Estoril Praia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ángel Di María to score or assist any time - Yes