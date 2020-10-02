Benfica vs Farense prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica are set to host Farense at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday in a Primeira Liga fixture.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Moreirense last Sunday in their most recent Primeira Liga game. Goals from current Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias and Switzerland international Haris Seferovic sealed the deal for Jorge Jesus' side.

Farense, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Nacional last Sunday at the Estadio Algarve. A goal from forward Brayan Riascos was enough to secure three points for Nacional.

Benfica vs Farense Head-to-Head

Benfica and Farense have not faced each other in a competitive fixture. Farense are a newly-promoted side, having finished second last season in the LigaPro, the second division of Portuguese football.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W

Farense form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-L

Benfica vs Farense Team News

Benfica have a couple of injury concerns. Belgian goalkeeper Mile Svilar and Greece international midfielder Andreas Samaris are both out due to injuries. There remain concerns over the availability of midfielder Adel Taarabt.

Injured: Mile Svilar, Andreas Samaris

Doubtful: Adel Taarabt

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Farense have no known injury concerns and manager Sergio Vieira is expected to have a fully-fit squad available to him.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Farense Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Andre Almeida, Jardel, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Pizzi, Julian Weigl, Everton Cebolinha, Luca Waldschmidt, Darwin Nunez

Farense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Marques, Alex Pinto, Cesar Martins, Cassio Scheid, Fabio Nunes, Claudio Falcao, Fabricio Isidoro, Jonatan Lucca, Ryan Gauld, Nikola Stojiljkovic, Brian Mansilla

Benfica vs Farense Prediction

Benfica have been active in the transfer window, bringing in players like centre-back Jan Vertonghen, forwards Luca Waldschmidt, Darwin Nunez and Everton Cebolinha and centre-back Nicolas Otamendi. However, they sold Ruben Dias to Manchester City a few days ago, and it remains to be seen how they move on without him.

Farense, on the other hand, have lost both their matches in the league. As a newly-promoted side who are in the Primeira Liga after 18 years, not much is expected from them, but with the likes of Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld in their ranks, they could potentially cause a few upsets.

Benfica have assembled a talented squad and in Jorge Jesus they have a highly-experienced manager. They should be able to beat Farense.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Farense