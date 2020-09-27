Reports: Manchester United set to complete move for Arkadiusz Milik 

Manchester United are in talks with Napoli to sign striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to the Metro via Rai Sports. Milik is wanted by some top clubs, and Napoli are willing to let him go after making a big-money signing of Victor Osimhen.

According to reports, Manchester United have held talks with Napoli for the services of their Polish striker. It is no surprise that the EPL giants are in the market for reinforcements after a poor start to the season, and Milik could be an ideal fit at Old Trafford.

Tottenham’s attempt to sign Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik is close to collapsing, after the Polish striker made it clear he does not want to be Harry Kane’s back-up



[@footyinsider247 - Tier 3 🥉]#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/RT5eb1ajGv — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) September 27, 2020

The Poland international joined Napoli from Ajax for €35 million in 2016. After an injury-riddled first couple of seasons, Milik has led the line well for the Serie A giants. Last season, in 35 appearances in all competitions, he scored 14 goals. He has scored 48 goals in 122 appearances for the club in total.

However, the arrival of Osimhen from Lille for €70 million has seen the Polish striker fall down the pecking order at Napoli. Apart from Manchester United, fellow EPL giants Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, Juventus and Roma are all interested in acquiring Milik.

France international Anthony Martial is Manchester United's first-choice number nine. The 24-year old enjoyed a fine campaign last season. However, it is understood that the club are in the market for competition in that position, with Joshua King of Bournemouth also been linked with the Old Trafford club.

Manchester United, though, are more focussed in a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The England international is seen as a primary target for the Red Devils. The Old Trafford club are also in talks with Porto for their Brazilian left-back Alex Telles as well.

Arkadiusz Milik has averaged over 0.6 goals per game in every league campaign he has played in since 2014/2015.



Game time has been limited at times but he has always produced. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/VS0lvzepaD — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 24, 2020

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer is keen to bolster his squad, and apart from Sancho, the club are also reportedly in the market for a centre-back and a striker.

Considering United's interest in Milik; Napoli's reaction in this regard remains to be seen.

