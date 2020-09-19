Modern football has seen a growing demand for versatile players. What was once a rarity in the sport has become more commonplace. Players capable of playing multiple positions serve their own cause as it helps them play more and also makes them very important to the team.

While there are certain players capable of playing different roles in a particular position, few players are capable of playing in entirely different positions. It requires high match intelligence and a necessary amount of quality to be able to grasp the needs of a particular position.

The emergence and rise of players like David Alaba, Daley Blind and more recently Joshua Kimmich highlight the fact that such players are the need of the hour; squad building becomes easy because of such players.

We look at the 10 most versatile players in world football at the moment.

#10 DANIEL WASS

Daniel Wass in Valencia colours

While he might not be as big a name as some other names in this list, Daniel Wass has enjoyed a good career in the top flight.

The Denmark international has played for the likes of Evian and Celta Vigo before moving to Valencia in 2018 for €6 million. An incredibly versatile player, Wass is capable of playing in both full-back positions, in the midfield as well in more advanced positions.

At Valencia, the 31-year-old has been utilised predominantly as a right-back. Strong defensively and a reliable presence, Wass has established himself as a regular in the first team for the Spanish club.

#9 ASHLEY YOUNG

Ashley Young was the Manchester United captain during his time there

Ashley Young was much-maligned during his latter years at Manchester United but there is no denying that he plugged various gaps during his time at the club.

Having begun his career as a winger, Young made his name at Aston Villa, moving to Manchester United in 2011 for €18 million. Having been a winger under Sir Alex Ferguson, the England international started operating as a full-back under Louis van Gaal, with Jose Mourinho using him in both full-back positions.

Ashley Young created 3 chances on his Inter Milan debut, more than any other player on the pitch.



Registered a lovely assist too. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/tmwohnBXdX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 26, 2020

A consistent performer, the 35-year-old moved to Antonio Conte's Inter Milan for €1.5 million this year, where he has been in fine form, scoring four goals in 18 league appearances.

#8 NACHO

Nacho has been a useful player for Real Madrid

A product of the Real Madrid youth academy, Nacho Fernandez has become a useful addition to the squad since his promotion to the first team in 2011.

A strong, physical defender, Nacho is capable of playing in every defensive position. His versatility makes him an ideal bench option, with the 30-year old covering for the likes of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos but also for Dani Carvajal and, on occasions, Marcelo.

📰https://t.co/twDUFeqpHc: Milan would like to send Duarte on loan in order to free up a space for an international centre-back. Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid, is a name that attracts interest of Milan and Roma. The player looks favourably at an experience in Italy. pic.twitter.com/Eh98Regv44 — AC Milan Reports (@ACMReports) September 18, 2020

Despite the additions of Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao, Nacho continues to be one of Zinedine Zidane's trusted squad options. While he predominantly plays as a centre-back, the Spain international, in recent years, has been used more in the full-back roles.

