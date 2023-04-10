Benfica vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best this season. The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Benfica, on the other hand, are at the top of the Primeira Liga table at the moment and have been excellent this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Porto last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent record against Benfica and have won three out of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

The only meeting between Benfica and Inter Milan in the European Cup took place in 1965, with Benfica losing to Helenio Herrera's legendary Nerazzurri side by a 1-0 margin.

Benfica defeated Juventus in both their group games in the UEFA Champions League this season - they had won only two of their 11 games against Italian opponents in the competition prior to this run.

Despite being outplayed in terms of expected goals in both legs, Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan kept two clean sheets against FC Porto in the Round of 16 and won both matches by a 1-0 margin.

Benfica are looking to record five victories on the trot in the European Cup for the first time since their 1989-90 campaign.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan can pack a punch on their day and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The Nerazzurri have flattered to deceive in the Serie A and will look to make amends in Europe this season.

Benfica have been exceptional on the European front this season and will be intent on pulling off another upset in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Benfica 1-1 Inter Milan

Benfica vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Goncalo Ramos to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes