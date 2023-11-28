Benfica vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Benfica take on an impressive Inter Milan side in a crucial fixture at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Wednesday.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Preview

Benfica are currently at the top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga and have been in excellent form so far this season. The home side eased past Famalicao by a comfortable margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have also been impressive this year. The Nerazzurri were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have a good record against Benfica in European competitions and have won out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other three matches ending in draws.

Benfica are winless in all six of their matches against Inter Milan on the European stage - they have a longer such record only against Bayern Munich in European competitions.

Inter Milan have won only two of their 11 matches away from home against teams from Portugal in European competitions but did secure one of these victories against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League this year.

Benfica have lost each of their last three matches at home in the UEFA Champions League and have failed to score a single goal during this run.

Inter Milan are unbeaten in each of their last six matches against Portuguese opponents in the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan have an excellent squad at their disposal and have been a formidable force this season. Lautaro Martinez has been particularly effective in the final third and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Benfica can pack a punch on their day but have a poor European record at the San Siro. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Benfica 1-2 Inter Milan

Benfica vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes