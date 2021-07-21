Benfica vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Benfica take on Lille at the Estadio Algarve on Thursday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

Benfica head into the fixture having won two games on the trot. This will be the penultimate friendly fixture before the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

Jorge Jesus will want his side to head into the season on a high note and will hope that his side's winning streak continues against Lille on Thursday.

Lille, on the other hand, are on a 10-game unbeaten streak, stretching back to April. This will also be the French champions' penultimate friendly before their 2021-22 season begins with the French Super Cup final against PSG next month.

Jocelyn Gourvennec will want to make a strong start to his first season in charge of Lille and will hope his side can extend their unbeaten streak against Benfica on Thursday.

With both sides showing strong form in their pre-season campaigns so far, this is sure to be an exciting contest.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Benfica vs Lille Head-to-Head

Benfica have a slight advantage based on the head-to-head record between the two sides. As Aguias are unbeaten in their three clashes against Lille, winning one of them.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met, back in 2012.

Benfica Form Guide: yet to play

Lille Form Guide: yet to play

Benfica vs Lille Team News

Andre Almeida is yet to recover from a knee injury he picked up last year

Benfica

Andre Almeida and Andreas Samaris will miss the game due to injury. Apart from that, Jorge Jesus will have a full strength squad to choose from for Thursday's game.

Injured: Andre Almeida, Andreas Samaris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lille

Lille will take a full strength squad into the game on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Lille Predicted XI

🗣 Despite the best efforts of their coach @MandavaReinildo, the team in white went down to the reds 📺



🔴 5⚽️(Lihadji, Yilmaz, Botman, Yilmaz, Ikoné)

⚪️ 4⚽️(Araujo, Weah, David, Araujo)pic.twitter.com/NI2KX2BnnU — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) July 20, 2021

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Helton; Alex Grimaldo, Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Verissimo, Gilberto; Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario; Jota, Rafa, Haris Seferovic

Lille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leo Jardim; Reinildo, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Xeka, Benjamin Andre; Jonathan Bamba, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Ikone; Jonathan David

Benfica vs Lille Prediction

Both sides will look to win the game, however, the French champions have enough attacking quality to get past Benfica on Thursday.

We predict Lille will come away with victory, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Benfica 1-3 Lille

Edited by Peter P