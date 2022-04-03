Benfica vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Benfica are set to play Liverpool at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Carlos Carvalhal's Braga in the Primeira Liga. Goals from winger Iuri Medeiros, former Benfica midfielder Andre Horta and forward Vitinha sealed the deal for Braga. Second-half goals from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and midfielder Joao Mario proved to be a mere consolation for Benfica.

Liverpool, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Roy Hodgson's Watford in the English Premier League. Goals from Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Benfica vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the advantage. They have won six games and lost four.

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-W

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-W-D-W-W

Benfica vs Liverpool Team News

Benfica

Benfica interim manager Nelson Verissimo wil be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo and former Braga attacker Rodrigo Pinho. There are doubts over the availability of Moroccan forward Adel Taarabt.

Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: Adel Taarabt

Suspended: None

Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be without star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Soualiho Meite, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Nemanja Radonjic, Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Squawka @Squawka



◎ vs. Southampton

◉ vs. Watford



Not his day today. Mohamed Salah has failed to have a shot on target in a Premier League game that he has started at Anfield for just the second time this season:◎ vs. Southampton◉ vs. WatfordNot his day today. Mohamed Salah has failed to have a shot on target in a Premier League game that he has started at Anfield for just the second time this season: ◎ vs. Southampton◉ vs. Watford Not his day today. 😩 https://t.co/Yu40Fup9xW

Benfica vs Liverpool Prediction

Benfica did well to reach the quarter-final of the Champions League, having dispatched Ajax in the previous round. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been in sparkling form this season, and has already registered 21 goals in the league this season. The 22-year old's form has seen him linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are among the favourites to lift the Champions League this season. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have all been in prolific form this season, with Salah arguably the best player in world football right now.

Squawka @Squawka



Virgil van Dijk:



◎ 6 duels contested

◉ 6 duels won



Joel Matip:



◎ 12 duels contested

◉ 9 duels won



Forming a very strong partnership. Liverpool’s centre-backs won 15 of their 18 duels against Watford:Virgil van Dijk:◎ 6 duels contested◉ 6 duels wonJoel Matip:◎ 12 duels contested◉ 9 duels wonForming a very strong partnership. Liverpool’s centre-backs won 15 of their 18 duels against Watford: Virgil van Dijk:◎ 6 duels contested ◉ 6 duels won Joel Matip: ◎ 12 duels contested ◉ 9 duels wonForming a very strong partnership. 💪 https://t.co/phWsggl4Mf

Liverpool will be the favourites.

Prediction: Benfica 0-2 Liverpool

