Benfica vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Benfica are set to play Liverpool at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.
Benfica come into this game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Carlos Carvalhal's Braga in the Primeira Liga. Goals from winger Iuri Medeiros, former Benfica midfielder Andre Horta and forward Vitinha sealed the deal for Braga. Second-half goals from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and midfielder Joao Mario proved to be a mere consolation for Benfica.
Liverpool, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Roy Hodgson's Watford in the English Premier League. Goals from Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho secured the win for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
Benfica vs Liverpool Head-to-Head
In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Liverpool hold the advantage. They have won six games and lost four.
Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-W
Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-W-D-W-W
Benfica vs Liverpool Team News
Benfica
Benfica interim manager Nelson Verissimo wil be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo and former Braga attacker Rodrigo Pinho. There are doubts over the availability of Moroccan forward Adel Taarabt.
Injured: Lucas Verissimo, Rodrigo Pinho
Doubtful: Adel Taarabt
Suspended: None
Liverpool
Meanwhile, Liverpool could be without star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita
Suspended: None
Benfica vs Liverpool Predicted XI
Benfica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Diogo Goncalves, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Soualiho Meite, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Nemanja Radonjic, Darwin Nunez
Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Benfica vs Liverpool Prediction
Benfica did well to reach the quarter-final of the Champions League, having dispatched Ajax in the previous round. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has been in sparkling form this season, and has already registered 21 goals in the league this season. The 22-year old's form has seen him linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Liverpool, on the other hand, are among the favourites to lift the Champions League this season. Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane have all been in prolific form this season, with Salah arguably the best player in world football right now.
Liverpool will be the favourites.
Prediction: Benfica 0-2 Liverpool