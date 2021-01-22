Benfica vs Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica are set to host Nacional at the Estadio da Luz on Monday in their next Primeira Liga fixture.

Benfica come into this game following a 2-1 loss to Carlos Carvalhal's Braga on Wednesday in the semi-final of the Taca da Liga.

Goals from former Barcelona attacker Abel Ruiz and Brazilian right-back Vitor Tormena ensured victory for Braga. Portugal international Pizzi scored the consolation goal for Benfica.

Nacional, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Vitoria Guimarae in the Primeira Liga.

Goals from veteran Portugal international Ricardo Quaresma, Colombian striker Oscar Estupinan and an own goal from Brazilian defender Lucas Kal sealed the deal for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Curacao international Kenji Gorre scored the consolation goal for Nacional.

Benfica vs Nacional Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won 22 games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the Primeira Liga, with Benfica thrashing Nacional 10-0.

Braces from Brazilian Jonas and Swiss international Haris Seferovic and goals from Alex Grimaldo, Joao Felix, Pizzi, Ferro, Ruben Dias and Rafa Silva secured the win for Benfica.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: D-W-D-W-W

Nacional form guide in the Primeira Liga: L-L-L-W-L

Benfica vs Nacional Team News

Benfica

Full-back Andre Almeida is out injured. Nicolas Otamendi, Nuno Tavares, Gilberto, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Luca Waldschmidt, Diogo Goncalves and goalkeeper Helton have all tested positive for COVID-19. They are not able to take part in this game as they are required to self-isolate.

Injured: Andre Almeida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Luca Waldschmidt, Diogo Goncalves, Gilberto, Nuno Tavares, Helton

Gracias por vuestro apoyo! Pronto de vuelta! 👍🏼🔙🔜 pic.twitter.com/gUJBQ85aOu — Alejandro Grimaldo (@grimaldo35) January 20, 2021

Nacional

Meanwhile, Nacional have no known injury issues and manager Luis Freire is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Nacional Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-5-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Ferro, Julian Weigl, Jardel, Everton Cebolinha, Rafa Silva, Adel Taarabt, Pizzi, Franco Cervi, Haris Seferovic, Darwin Nunez

Nacional Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Guimaraes, Kalindi, Pedrao, Lucas Kal, Joao Vigario, Nuno Borges, Chico Ramos, Vincent Koziello, Joao Camacho, Brayan Riascos, Kenji Gorre

Benfica vs Nacional Prediction

Benfica are third in the league table, and are missing some key players due to COVID-19. They invested heavily in the summer, and the likes of Uruguay international Darwin Nunez and Alex Grimaldo have done well. Swiss striker Haris Seferovic has also been in good goalscoring form.

Gilberto, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Diogo Gonçalves and Waldschmidt have tested positive for Covid-19.



17 new cases of COVID-19 were found among staff, technical team and players. pic.twitter.com/bEJZz7pluG — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) January 19, 2021

Nacional, on the other hand, are 15th in the league table, and have lost four of their last five league games. Colombian striker Brayan Riascos has led the line well, and could prove to be crucial.

Despite Benfica's long list of absentees, they should be able to beat Nacional.

Prediction: Benfica 1-0 Nacional

