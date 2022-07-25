Benfica vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football is back in action with another pre-season fixture this week as Benfica lock horns with an impressive Newcastle United outfit in an intriguing encounter at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

Benfica vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United finished in 11th place in the Premier League standings and pulled off a staggering comeback after a poor start to their campaign. The Magpies suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mainz in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Benfica, on the other hand, secured a third-place finish in third place in the league table and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Portuguese outfit edged Girona by a 4-2 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Benfica vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have an excellent record against Newcastle United and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other match ending in a draw.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2013 and ended in a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Portuguese giants Benfica.

After consecutive defeats against the Premier League top two of Manchester City and Liverpool, Newcastle United ended their Premier League campaign with consecutive victories.

Benfica have won their last five matches in all competitions and have scored a total of 16 goals during this period.

Newcastle United have also been prolific in recent weeks and have scored an impressive 12 goals in their last five matches in all competitions.

Newcastle United conceded 62 goals in their 38 matches last season - the poorest defence in the top 14 teams in the Premier League.

Benfica vs Newcastle United Prediction

Benfica have been one of the most consistent teams in the Portuguese league and have been in impressive form this month. The hosts have excellent players in their ranks and will look to maintain their impressive streak this week.

Newcastle United were not at their best against Mainz and will need to make amends in this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Benfica 2-2 Newcastle United

Benfica vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joelinton to score - Yes

