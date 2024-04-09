Benfica vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2024 

Benfica will host Olympique Marseille at the Estadio da Luz on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in their domestic assignments in recent days and will hope they can find better luck on the continental stage this week. They faced Rangers in the last 16 of the competition last month, playing out a 2-2 draw in the first leg before picking up a 1-0 victory in the second leg at the Ibrox to advance to the quarterfinals.

Benfica have been knocked out in the quarterfinals in their last two appearances on the European stage and will look to end that streak this season.

Olympique Marseille have struggled for results of late and will look to return to winning ways. They faced La Liga outfit Villarreal last time out in the competition, picking up a dominant 4-0 victory in the first leg on home turf before losing 3-1 in the second.

The visitors picked up a 5-3 aggregate victory over RB Leipzig in their last appearance at this stage of the competition and will hope to hit similar heights this week.

Benfica vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Benfica and Marseille. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won once. Their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in competitive action back in the 2009-10 campaign locking horns in the last-16 of the Europa League which the Eagles won 3-2 on aggregate.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Marseille have scored 24 goals in the Europa League this season. Only Liverpool (28) have scored more.

Benfica are one of two teams in the Portuguese top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Benfica vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Benfica's latest result ended a six-game unbeaten streak and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last seven home games across all competitions and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Marseille meanwhile are on a four-game losing streak after winning each of their five games prior. They have won just one of their last eight away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Olympique Marseille

Benfica vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last four matchups)