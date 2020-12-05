Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica are set to play hosts to Pacos de Ferreira on Monday at the Estadio da Luz for their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Polish side Lech Poznan on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Goals from veteran centre-back Jan Vertonghen, young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, Portugal international Pizzi and German midfielder Julian Weigl secured a comfortable win for Jorge Jesus' Benfica.

Pacos de Ferreira, on the other hand, beat Moreirense 1-0 on Wednesday in the Primeira Liga.

An early first-half goal from Brazilian striker Douglas Tanque sealed the deal for Pacos de Ferreira.

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Head-to-Head

In 34 previous encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won 29 games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in January this year, with Benfica beating Pacos de Ferreira 2-0. Goals from Portugal international Rafa Silva and striker Carlos Vinicius, now at Tottenham Hotspur, ensured victory for Benfica.

Advertisement

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-L-L-W

Pacos de Ferreira form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Team News

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus will be unable to call upon the services of Portuguese full-back Andre Almeida, who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and Morocco international Adel Taarabt.

Injured: Andre Almeida

Doubtful: Jean-Clair Todibo, Adel Taarabt

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Pacos de Ferreira will be without Israeli forward Dor Jan and defender Jorge Silva, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Dor Jan, Jorge Silva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo, Rafa Silva, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Everton Cebolinha, Luca Waldschmidt, Darwin Nunez

Pacos de Ferreira Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi, Fernando Fonseca, Marcelo, Marco Baixinho, Oleg Reabciuk, Luiz Carlos, Stephen Eustaquio, Bruno Costa, Helder Ferreira, Douglas Tanque, Luther Singh

Benfica vs Pacos de Ferreira Prediction

Benfica have assembled a good squad under the management of Jorge Jesus.

Despite losing star centre-back Ruben Dias and striker Carlos Vinicius to Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Darwin Nunez have impressed. Luca Waldschmidt is another summer signing to have hit the ground running at Benfica.

Advertisement

Pacos de Ferreira, on the other hand, finished 13th last season and are currently fifth in the league table. They have won four of their last five league games, and could prove to be a problematic opposition for Benfica.

Benfica, given their talent and manager, should be able to beat Pacos de Ferreira.

Prediction: Benfica 3-2 Pacos de Ferreira

Also Read: Arsenal star Dani Ceballos admits Manchester City with Lionel Messi would be almost insurmountable