Arsenal star Dani Ceballos admits Manchester City with Lionel Messi would be almost insurmountable

Arsenal star Dani Ceballos has admitted that it would be enjoyable to see Barcelona star Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi has only one year left in his Barcelona contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, with Manchester United and Chelsea also suggested as potential destinations.

"Manchester City with Guardiola and Lionel Messi would be scary," says Arsenal's Ceballos

Arsenal star Dani Ceballos has admitted it would be scary to see Messi in the Premier League

Lionel Messi was close to leaving Barcelona in the summer, with the Argentine superstar stating that he would like to leave the club.

However, a move failed to materialize despite Manchester City's interest and as a result, Lionel Messi continues to captain Barcelona.

With his contract expiring next summer, the 33-year-old has shown no signs of wanting to sign a new deal, and Manchester City will reportedly open talks with Lionel Messi's team in January.

Neymar has asked Lionel Messi to sign for PSG next summer, according to RMC Sport 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5h28ppQ1A9 — Goal (@goal) December 3, 2020

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, has opined that it would be enjoyable to watch Lionel Messi in the Premier League.

"People would really enjoy Lionel Messi in England. Soccer is lived as a religion, and having such an important footballer would be a gift. If it happens, it would be a tremendous step for the league."

Advertisement

However, the Spain international admitted that it would be a scary proposition to see Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi team up at Manchester City.

"Although a City with [Pep] Guardiola and Lionel Messi would be scary because it would be almost insurmountable."

Pep Guardiola on Lionel Messi:



“Fulham. I won't talk about other clubs.”



[@ManCityMEN] — WeAreManCity (@WeAreMCFC) December 4, 2020

Ceballos' Arsenal have been struggling this season under the management of Mikel Arteta. A positive end to the 2019-20 season has not be translated this time around, with Arsenal languishing in 14th position in the league table.

Despite bringing in players like Thomas Partey, Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in the summer, as well as extending Ceballos' loan from Real Madrid for another season, Arsenal have been criticized for their rigid and boring football.

Arteta is under immense pressure to turn things around. Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's lack of goals has been a worrying factor as well.

Also Read: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo