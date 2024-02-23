Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Benfica will host Portimonense at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of form at the moment and continue their push for back-to-back league titles. They thrashed Vizela 6-1 in their last league outing, with five different players getting on the scoresheet including David Neres, who clinched a brace before playing out a goalless draw against Toulouse on Thursday to advance to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Benfica sit second in the league table with 55 points from 24 games. They are level on points with rivals Sporting at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Portimonense, meanwhile, have endured a poor run of results of late and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Vitoria in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half before 20-year-old Guga came off the bench to head home a late leveler and open his account for the club.

The visitors sit 13th in the Primeira Liga standings with 22 points from 22 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Benfica vs Portimonense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 meetings between Benfica and Portimonense. The hosts have won 36 of those games while the visitors have won just twice. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Benfica have the best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 15.

Seven of the Alvinegros' 12 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Benfica vs Portimonense Prediction

Benfica are undefeated in their last seven matches, picking up five wins and two draws in that period. They have won all but one of their last nine home matches and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Portimonense are winless in their last three matches and have won just twice since last December. They have lost five of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Benfica 4-1 Portimonense

Benfica vs Portimonense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)