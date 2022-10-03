Benfica vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th October 2022

PSG are back in action with another UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they take on Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday. The Parisians have been in impressive form this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Benfica vs PSG Preview

Benfica are at the top of the Primeira Liga standings at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Portuguese outfit was held to a 0-0 stalemate by Vitoria SC over the weekend and will need to be at their best to win this match.

PSG are also currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table and have been excellent under Christophe Galtier this year. The reigning French champions edged Nice to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Benfica vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a slight edge over Benfica on the European front and have won three out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Benfica's two victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the group stage in 2013 and produced an impressive 2-1 comeback victory for Benfica.

PSG have a poor record at the Estadio da Luz and have lost their last three away games against Benfica in European competitions.

Benfica have won their last five home games against French opponents in European competitions and have defeated Lyon, Lille, PSG, and Monaco during this period.

PSG have lost only one of their last 11 games in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, with their only defeat during this period coming against Manchester City in 2021.

Benfica have won five of their last six home games in the UEFA Champions League and have kept clean sheets in four of these matches.

Benfica vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an excellent squad at their disposal and are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League trophy this season. Lionel Messi has been virtually unplayable so far this season and will look to continue his excellent form this week.

Benfica have a formidable home record in Europe and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. PSG are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Benfica 1-2 PSG

Benfica vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: PSG to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lionel Messi to score - Yes

