Benfica vs PSG: Where to watch in India, USA and UK | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG outfit at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Benfica are currently at the top of the Primeira Liga standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Portuguese outfit stunned Juventus with a 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League standings and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day.

PSG are also at the top of their league table at the moment and have been in exceptional form so far this season. The reigning Ligue 1 champions edged Nice to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will need to win this double header to top their group in the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica vs PSG Team News

Benfica need to be at their best

Benfica

Joao Victor and Morato are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Lucas Verissimo is also struggling with his fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Joao Victor, Morato, Lucas Verissimo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

PSG have an impressive squad

PSG

Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches have picked up injuries over the past month and will not be available for selection. Marco Verratti is carrying a knock at the moment and is unlikely to feature in this game.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi found the back of the net against Nice and will look to add to their goal tallies this week. Neymar has also been in impressive form and will be intent on making his mark against Benfica.

Injured: Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches

Doubtful: Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Benfica and PSG kick off?

India: 6th October 2022, at 12:30 AM

USA: 5th October 2022, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 5th October 2022, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six

USA: ViX+, TUDN USA, UniMas

UK: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5

How to watch live streaming of Maccabi Haifa vs PSG?

India: SonyLIV, Jio TV

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, Vidgo, DirecTV Stream

UK: BT Sport

