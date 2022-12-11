Benfica vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11, 2022 

Benfica will face Sevilla at the Estadio Algarve on Sunday (December 11) in a friendly.

The Portuguese outfit have enjoyed a stellar campaign under manager Roger Schmidt and are firing on all cylinders across competitions. They picked up a dominant 2-0 win over Penafiel in their last outing, with Gilberto and David Neres scoring a quickfire double just before the hour mark. Benfica will next face Moreirense in the Taca da Liga on their return to competitive action next weekend.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have endured an abysmal campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Julen Lopetegui, but new boss Jorge Sampaoli hasn't found much luck either. They, however, beat fifth-tier Velarde 2-0 in the Copa del Rey in their last competitive outing, with Tanguy Nianzou and Rafa Mir getting on the scoresheet.

The La Liga outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Monaco in a friendly earlier this week.

Benfica vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Benfica and Sevilla. The hosts have won just once, while the visitors have won twice. Their other matchup ended in a draw.

The Primeira Liga outfit have had 28 meetings against Spanish opposition, winning eight, drawing nine and losing 11.

Sevilla have scored at least once in all but one of their last 13 games across competitions.

As Aguias are the only side in the Portuguese top flight yet to lose on the road this season.

The Blanquirrojos have picked up just two league wins this season, both of which have come away from home.

Benfica have the best offensive and defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season.

Benfica vs Sevilla Prediction

Benfica have won their last ten games on the bounce and are on an outstanding 33-game unbeaten streak. They last lost an away game in April and will fancy their chances in this match.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six games across competitions. They are unbeaten in their last two away games but could lose against significantly stronger opposition here.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Sevilla

Benfica vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of Benfica's last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of the Sevillistas' last five games.)

