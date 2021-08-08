Benfica vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Champions League 2021-22

Benfica are set to play Spartak Moscow at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Joao Henriques' Moreirense yesterday in the Primeira Liga. First-half goals from Brazilian centre-back Lucas Verissimo and German striker Luca Waldschmidt ensured victory for Jorge Jesus' Benfica, who had right-back Diogo Goncalves sent off in the second-half.

Brazilian striker Rafael Martins scored the consolation goal for Moreirense.

Spartak Moscow, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Aleksandr Kerzhakov's Nizhny Novgorod in the Russian Premier League yesterday. First-half goals from centre-back Kirill Gotsuk and veteran right-back Aleksei Anatolyevich Kozlov sealed the deal for Nizhny Novgorod. Argentine attacker Ezequiel Ponce scored the goal for Spartak Moscow.

Benfica vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica have won two games and lost one.

In the first leg, Benfica beat Spartak Moscow 2-0. Second-half goals from Portugal international Rafa Silva and Brazilian right-back Gilberto secured the win for Benfica.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W

Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-W-L

Benfica vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Benfica

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus will be unable to call upon the services of full-back Andre Almeida, Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and Brazilian attacker Rodrigo Pinho, while there are doubts over the availability of Switzerland international Haris Seferovic.

Injured: Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Pinho, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: Haris Seferovic

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow

Meanwhile, Spartak Moscow goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov and centre-back Pavel Maslov. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Rui Vitoria is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Aleksandr Selikhov, Pavel Maslov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Lucas Verissimo, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Gilberto, Julian Weigl, Adel Taarabt, Alex Grimaldo, Everton Cebolinha, Luca Waldschmidt, Goncalo Ramos

Spartak Moscow Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Aleksandr Maksimenko, Nikolai Rasskazov, Samuel Gigot, Georgi Dzhikiya, Ayrton, Nail Umyarov, Zelimkhan Bakayev, Roman Zobnin, Jorrit Hendrix, Jordan Larsson, Aleksandr Sobolev

Down but not out. We keep fighting 💪 pic.twitter.com/ghNgTPGaL3 — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) August 5, 2021

Benfica vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Benfica have been busy so far, having signed Ukrainian striker Roman Yaremchuk and French midfielder Soualiho Meite among other players. They finished 3rd last season in the Primeira Liga despite heavy investment, and will be keen to enjoy a better season this time around.

Spartak Moscow, on the other hand, have the likes of Victor Moses and Jordan Larsson in their squad. Larsson, who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund in the past, could prove to be crucial.

Benfica should win here.

Prediction: Benfica 2-0 Spartak Moscow

