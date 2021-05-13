Benfica vs Sporting CP prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2020-21

Benfica are set to play host to Sporting CP at the Estadio da Luz on Saturday for their latest Primeira Liga fixture.

Benfica come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Manuel Machado's Nacional on Tuesday at the Estadio da Madeira. An own goal from Brazilian centre-back Pedrao and a second-half brace from young Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos ensured victory for Jorge Jesus' Benfica. Pedrao scored the consolation goal for Nacional.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, beat Jesualdo Ferreira's Boavista 1-0 yesterday at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. A first-half goal from Portuguese striker Paulinho sealed the deal for Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP.

Benfica vs Sporting CP Head-to-Head

In 38 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Benfica hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost eight and drawn 11.

🟢⚪ NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 2020/2021 ⚪🟢



Effort, Dedication, Devotion and GLORY 🏆 A brilliant page written forever in the history of our 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁𝐄 𝐃𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐔𝐆𝐀𝐋 🤩 #EUSOUCAMPEÃO pic.twitter.com/K5jyhsgiQx — Sporting CP English 🏆 (@SportingCP_en) May 11, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Primeira Liga, with Sporting CP beating Benfica 1-0. A late second-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Matheus Nunes secured the win for Sporting CP.

Benfica form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Sporting CP form guide in the Primeira Liga: W-W-W-W-D

Benfica vs Sporting CP Team News

Benfica

Benfica manager Jorge Jesus will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Andre Almeida, Greece international Andreas Samaris and Brazilian centre-back Jardel. Brazilian right-back Gilberto is suspended.

Injured: Andreas Samaris, Andre Almeida, Jardel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gilberto

Sporting CP

Meanwhile, Sporting CP will be without Brazilian forward Bruno Tabata, while there are doubts over the availability of young Portuguese attacker Tiago Tomas. Other than thatt there are no known issues and manager Ruben Amorim is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Bruno Tabata

Doubtful: Tiago Tomas

Suspended: None

Benfica vs Sporting CP Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Helton Leite, Alex Grimaldo, Lucas Verissimo, Nicolas Otamendi, Nuno Tavares, Everton Cebolinha, Chiquinho, Julian Weigl, Franco Cervi, Haris Seferovic, Luca Waldschmidt

Sporting CP Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Joao Mario, Joao Palhinha, Nuno Mendes, Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Santos, Paulinho

Benfica vs Sporting CP Prediction

Benfica are currently 3rd in the Primeira Liga table, four points behind second-placed Porto with two games to go. They invested heavily last summer, including signing Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez and German forward Luca Waldschmidt. However, it is Swiss striker Haris Seferovic who has impressed, scoring 18 league goals this season.

Sporting CP, on the other hand, are the Primeira Liga champions for the first time in 19 years. Ruben Amorim's side have not lost a single league game this season, with the likes of Pedro Goncalves and Joao Palhinha doing well.

Sporting Lisbon win their first league title in 19 years! 🏆🇵🇹



They haven't lost a game all season and have only conceded 15 goals.



All without Bruno Fernandes. pic.twitter.com/XQcCKtLbCh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2021

A close match is on the cards and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Benfica 1-1 Sporting CP

