Benfica vs Standard Liege prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Portuguese giants Benfica welcome 10-time Belgian champions Standard Liege to the Estádio da Luz on Thursday evening for a Group D encounter of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 edition.

Benfica opened their European season with an entertaining 4-2 victory against Lech Poznan, whereas Standard slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Rangers. Visitors Standard Liege are winless in three games, and lost their last match 2-0 against minnows Sint-Truiden.

Les Rouches are lacking in confidence and will likely find it difficult to cope with Benfica's offensive might. The Portuguese find themselves on top of their domestic league table with five wins from five games and are looking frighteningly good at the moment.

Benfica vs Standard Liege head-to-head

Despite being two of Europe's oldest clubs, the pair will actually meet for the first time on Thursday evening. Standard Liege will be Benfica's seventh Belgian opponent in major European tournaments.

The Portuguese are unbeaten in their last 10 matches against Belgian opposition. Standard are winless in their last four matches against teams from Portugal.

Benfica form: W-W-W-W-W

Standard Liege form: L-L-D-W-W

Benfica vs Standard Liege team news

Benfica

Barcelona loanee Jean-Claire Todibo has an achilles tendon problem and will be unavailable for selection.

Right-back Andre Almeida will remain sidelined as well. Defensive midfielder Andreas Samaris returned to first team action in the league this weekend, and could push for a start in the Europa League.

Injured: Jean-Claire Todibo, Andre Almeida

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Standard Liege

The Belgians have recently been hit with a serious blow as a number of players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including star forward Maxime Lestienne.

Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba and Eden Shamir also make that list, which already includes the likes of Nicholas Raskin and Moussa Sissako, among others.

Injured: Maxime Lestienne, Abdoul Fessal Tapsoba, Eden Shamir, Moussa Sissako, Nicholas Raskin, Michel-Ange Balikwisha

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Benfica vs Standard Liege Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Alex Grimaldo; Nicolas Otamendi; Jan Vertonghen; Gilberto; Andreas Samaris; Adel Taraabt; Pizzi; Everton; Luca Waldschmidt; Darwin Núñez

Standard Liege Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arnaud Bodart; Nicolas Gavory; Zinho Vanheusden; Merveille Bokadi; Laurent Jans; Gojko Cimirot; Samuel Bastien; Eddy Sylvestre; Selim Amallah; Duje Čop; Jackson Muleka

Benfica vs Standard Liege Prediction

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick in his last Europa League appearance

Jorge Jesus' Benfica team are in the form of their life and should be too hot to handle for a Standard Liege side that are nowhere near their best, especially given the number of first team players they are missing courtesy of the coronavirus.

Benfica have never lost a Europa League game at home, with their unbeaten streak now standing at 22. We expect that streak to extend to 23, because it is extremely unlikely that Standard will have enough to cause Benfica enough problems to get any points out of this match.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Standard Liege