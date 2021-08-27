Benfica vs Tondela prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga continues this weekend and will see Benfica host Tondela on Sunday evening.

Benfica are one of two teams to have won all three of their Primeira Liga games so far. They sit behind Sporting Lisbon in the league table due to goal difference as both sides have picked up nine points out of nine.

As Aguias are in very good form as they have lost just one of their last 22 league games. They have won all but one of their games this campaign with the only exception being a goalless draw against PSV on Tuesday.

The Reds have also qualified for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. They will be looking to extend their winning run in the Primeira Liga when they face Tondela on as they chase a first league title since 2019.

Tondela narrowly avoided relegation last season as they finished just two points away from the drop zone. They began the season in similar fashion with three losses in their first four games across all competitions.

Benfica vs Tondela Head-to-Head

There have been just 12 meetings between Benfica and Tondela in the past. Benfica have won 10 of the games while Tondela have won just once. There has been one draw between the sides.

Benfica and Tondela last met in the Primeira Liga last season. Benfica won the game 2-0 on away turf. First-half goals from Pizzi and Everton gave Benfica all three points.

Benfica Form Guide: W-W-W

Tondela Form Guide: L-L-W

Benfica vs Tondela Team News

Benfica

Haris Seferovic, Rodrigo Pinho and Ferro are all out with injuries and will miss the game against Tondela. Jan Vertonghen has recovered from his injury and is back in the side.

Injured: Haris Seferovic, Rodrigo Pinho, Ferro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tondela

Summer signing Manu remains out of the side due to injury and is unavailable for selection. The Spanish defender is the only absentee. On-loan midfielder Tiago Dantas is not eligible to face his parent club.

Injured: Manu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tiago Dantas

Benfica vs Tondela Predicted XI

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Felipe Morato, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Soualiho Meite, Julian Weigl, Gilberto; Pizzi, Everton; Roman Yaremchuk

Tondela Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Babacar Niasse; Bebeto, Jota Goncalves, Eduardo Quaresma, Naoufel Khacef; Iker Undabarrena, Joao Pedro; Rafael Barbosa, Jhon Murillo, Salvador Agra; Daniel dos Anjos

Benfica vs Tondela Prediction

Benfica have conceded in just two games out of their seven matches this season. They are unbeaten in all competitions and are looking to win a 38th Primeira Liga title.

Their visitors, Tondela, picked up a surprise 3-0 win over Santa Clara on opening day. They, however, lost their next two games and sit 14th in the table.

Benfica should pick up three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Benfica 3-0 Tondela

