Benfica vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Benfica will welcome Toulouse to the Estádio da Luz in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

The hosts finished third in the UEFA Champions League Group D table, with just one point to their name. They registered a 3-1 away win over RB Salzburg in their final group-stage match to ensure a third-place finish ahead of the Austrian club on goal difference. As a result, they dropped to the Europa League.

The visitors narrowly missed out on direct qualification into the round of 16 of the Europa League after finishing second in the Group E table, one point behind Liverpool.

The hosts have suffered just one loss in their last 18 games in all competitions, with that defeat coming on penalties to Estoril Praia in the Taca da Liga last month. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Vitoria Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga on Sunday, as goals from Rafa Silva and Arthur Cabral helped them equalize twice.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, with three losses in their last four games. They lost 2-1 at home to Nantes in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Thijs Dallinga scoring the consolation goal in injury time.

Benfica vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Benfica are unbeaten in their last 16 home meetings against French teams in European competitions, recording 11 wins.

Toulouse have made it past the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time and will meet a Portuguese opponent for the first time.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games in the Europa League, with that triumph coming against LASK in December.

The hosts have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Benfica vs Toulouse Prediction

As Águias have suffered just one loss in their last 12 home games in all competitions, with that defeat coming on penalties last month. They have an unbeaten home record against French teams in European competitions and will look to build on that form.

They are unbeaten in their last 12 home games in the Europa League, which bodes well for them. Juan Bernat is nursing an injury and is the only absentee for head coach Roger Schmidt, so a strong starting XI is expected here.

Les Pitchouns will play in the knockout stage for the first time in a UEFA competition, so nerves might get the better of them in this match. They have won three of their last four away games, scoring thrice in three games in that period, and will look to build on that form.

With no fresh absentees for them ahead of the match, head coach Carles Martínez Novell is expected to field a similar starting XI from their Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Sunday.

Considering the home advantage for Benfica and their unbeaten home record against French teams in all competitions, they are expected to eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Benfica 2-1 Toulouse

Benfica vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafa Silva to score or assist any time - Yes