Benfica vs Vizela Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Benfica will face Vizela at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a strong run of results at the moment and continue their push for back-to-back league titles. They played out a 2-2 draw against Vitoria in their last league outing but returned to winning ways on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League.

Benfica sit second in the league table with 52 points from 21 games. They are level on points with league leaders Sporting and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Vizela, on the other hand, have struggled to perform this season and now find themselves staring down the relegation barrel. They picked up their first league win of the year on Tuesday with Samuel Essende scoring the sole goal of the game 12 minutes after kick-off.

The visitors sit 17th in the Primeira Liga standings with just 16 points from 21 matches. They are just two points above last-placed Chaves and will be desperate for a positive result here.

Benfica vs Vizela Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Benfica and Vizela. The hosts are undefeated in all 10 matchups, picking up nine wins and a draw.

The hosts have won their last four games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 8-3.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all 10 games in this fixture.

The Eagles have the best defensive record in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 14.

Two of Vizela's three league wins this season have come on the road.

Benfica are one of two teams in the Portuguese top-flight this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Benfica vs Vizela Prediction

Benfica have won four of their last five games and have lost just once since last November. They have won all but one of their last eight home games and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Vizela's latest result ended a five-game losing streak and they will now be looking to build on that come Sunday. They have, however, won just one of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Benfica 3-1 Vizela

Benfica vs Vizela Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)