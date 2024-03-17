Benfica Women vs Lyon Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19th 2024

Benfica Women and Lyon Women will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Damaiense in the Campeonato Nacional Feminino. Goals in either half from Beatriz Cameirao and Kika Nazareth ensured that the spoils were shared.

Lyon, meanwhile, thrashed Fleury 91 in the French Women's Division 1. Sara Dabritz scored a brace and provided an assist in the 4-0 rout while Griedge Mbock and Daelle Dumornay scored a goal each.

Les Fenottes will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot in the last eight courtesy of their first-place finish in Group B. Benfica qualified as runners-up in Group A. The winner of this tie will face Hacken or PSG in the semifinal next month.

Benfica Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in Group D of the 2021-22 Champions League. Lyon won both games 5-0.

Benfica are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions (11 wins).

Nine of Lyon's last 11 competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Benfica have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven games at home.

Six of Lyon's last seven away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Lyon are unbeaten in their 12 away competitive games this season, winning 11 games in this sequence.

Benfica Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Benfica are on an impressive run of form and have not tasted defeat in any competition since November 2023. The Lisbon outfit are heavy underdogs and made it out of the Women's Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.

They will be coming up against European royalty but could be unfazed, having held defending champions Barcelona to a draw at home in the group stage.

Lyon are record winners of this competition and will once again be expected to go all the way. Sonia Bompastor's side are the overwhelming favorites but they are not infallible, having suffered a shock elimination by Fleury 91 in the French Women's Cup last week.

However, they are unlikely to underrate the threat posed by their hosts and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Benfica Women 1-3 Lyon Women

Benfica Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lyon Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals