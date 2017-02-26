I-League 2017: Bengaluru FC 1-3 East Bengal, 5 Talking Points

Bengaluru FC's horror season continued as they were completely outclassed on their own turf by East Bengal.

26 Feb 2017

East Bengal cruised to victory against a hapless Bengaluru FC side(All images: I-League media)

In a game that can be termed as a capitulation of sorts, defending champions Bengaluru FC were thrashed 3-1 by title challengers East Bengal FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

A stunner from Wedson Anselme and a brace from Robin Singh sealed the deal for the Bengal brigade, who were far superior on the day and completely dominated proceedings from the get-go. The Southern Eagles managed a late goal through CK Vineeth, but it turned out to be a mere consolation.

The win saw East Bengal recapture the top spot in the league from Aizawl FC, while problems compounded for Bengaluru as they are now winless in their last seven games and are rooted to the fifth spot.

Here are five things we learnt from the game:

#1 Adversity brought the best out of East Bengal

East Bengal went into the game aware of the fact that it was a must-win. Two successive draws and a loss against Aizawl FC had seen them drop seven points in three games, and it was important to register a victory at one of their bogey grounds.

Before the game, there were rumours doing the rounds that coach Trevor James Morgan had lost the dressing room and would resign. It was also claimed that there were explosive interviews given by a club official to the press.

However, all that was put to rest after the match, which saw each East Bengal player give it his best and completely outclass a visibly overwhelmed home side. If they manage to keep their momentum, the Kolkata club may just be able to lift the coveted league title this season.