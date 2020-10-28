Bengaluru FC launch away kit ahead of ISL 2020-21 season

Indian Super League outfit Bengaluru FC have launched their new away strip ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season. The white kit features red and yellow seams on its sleeves and collar as a homage to the State of Karnataka. German sporting lifestyle brand Puma are the kit sponsors.

"The history of Hampi, the mist at Jog falls, the Palace lights in Mysore and the echoes that ring around the Kanteerava. It is the essence of Karnataka that makes us who we are," Bengaluru FC tweeted at the announcement.

“After seven years of living here, the city and the state feel like home. It is a matter of pride for me to wear these colours and especially this season when we are in Goa, I believe this kit will make us feel closer to Bengaluru and Karnataka,” said Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri, who was a part of the launch.

Bengaluru FC's central defender Pratik Chaudhari and young starlet Edmund Lalrindika were also part of the unveiling along with their prolific skipper Sunil Chhetri.

The previous season's Bengaluru FC away jersey was predominantly white with blue and orange at its sleeves and collar.

The JSW Group return as Bengaluru FC's principal sponsor for the 2020-21 season

The 2018-19 ISL winners launched their home kit in the month of September. BFC has retained the iconic blue as their new home colours for the upcoming campaign. The shirt will sport white stripes and a red seam on its sleeves.

The 2020-21 season marks the return of JSW Group as Bengaluru FC's principal sponsor, an alliance that the Blues proudly wore in front of their shirts for their first five seasons. JSW are replacing South Korea's KIA Motors as principal sponsors.

BFC is owned and operated by the JSW Group and its managing director Sajjan Jindal.