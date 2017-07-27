Bengaluru FC star Daniel Lalhlimpuia can still play in the ISL; here is how

The teenager opted to sign for Bengaluru FC's B side instead of entering the ISL Draft.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia was at Chennaiyin FC last season

"Daniel Lalhlimpuia can definitely take part in the ISL," a league source familiar with the rules of the ISL told Sportskeeda. The 19-year-old would be allowed to feature only if an injury occurs to one of the players.

Bengaluru FC decided to retain the services of two seniors as well as two U21 players ahead of the ISL Draft. It was perhaps a given that Sunil Chhetri, the captain of both the club as well as the Indian national team was retained. When it came to the second man the Steelmen wanted to retain from their senior contention, going against the norms of getting an Indian goalkeeper, Bengaluru decided to keep a hold of Udanta Singh over Amrinder Singh - who went on to be retained by Mumbai City FC.

In the U21 section, the JSW Group owned team ended up retaining Indian international Nishu Kumar along with Malsawmzuala Sawmtea - two players with immense potential.

What that meant was Daniel Lalhlimpuia - another teenage sensation in the ranks of Bengaluru FC was not retained. And surprisingly, the 19-year-old didn't enter the ISL draft, instead choosing to sign with the B team for Bengaluru.

This means that the young forward, who made his international bow earlier this year and was part of the Indian U23 side that battled to qualify for the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, will be able to take part in the side's AFC Cup game but not the ISL.

Mandar Tamhane, the Chief Technical Officer of Bengaluru FC, speaking on the same, said at the ISL Draft, "Regarding Daniel (Lalhlimpuia), he is currently in our B-Team and that makes him eligible to play in our AFC Cup game. Whether he plays in the ISL is something only time will tell."

It was reported that Bengaluru had coaxed the star into an arrangement which will allow the youngster to be a part of the AFC Cup squad but he will not take part in the ISL. This came about after Bengaluru, believed by many to have wanted to retain three U21 stars, could only retain Nishu Kumar and Malsawmzuala Sawmtea.

Adding to his comments about Daniel's participation, the source told Sportskeeda, "Every team is going to build a B side. It's not only Bengaluru in this matter. The ones who didn't get picked in the draft are going to the I-League.

"The I-League will add many more names. So there will be a shortage of Indian players. So the teams will have to build a reserve pool in case they are hit by injuries.

"And that's where Daniel is. And he can come into the squad for Bengaluru if they have to file for an injury replacement. But he can't play in BFC's first five games in the ISL."

This means that Daniel, who featured for Chennaiyin last season, is the odds on favourite to turn up in the blue of Bengaluru FC in their debut season in the ISL. The move is a shrewd one on the part of the JSW management who didn't want to give up on a player with immense potential and one on whom they have spent considerable resources.

