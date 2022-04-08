Karim Benzema - A Timeline of the Longest-Standing Galactico

Karim Benzema is one of, if not the best strikers in world football. He has single-handedly been behind Real Madrid’s push for another La Liga title this season. The Frenchman is also flying the flag for the club in the Champions League. A hat-trick against Chelsea in the first leg of the quarter-finals has put Los Blancos in a very good position. He is the Galactico with the most enduring legacy.

0.51 - the highest xG per 90 in the Real Madrid squad (2nd in La Liga)

0.28 - the highest xG Assisted per 90 in the Real Madrid squad (1st in La Liga)



Benzema The Wonder Kid

In the 2008-09 season, a certain 20-year-old striker was causing havoc in Ligue 1 for Olympique Lyonnais and his name was Karim Benzema. Scoring 23 goals and six assists in 47 appearances for the team saw him attract attention from all over Europe. It was Real Madrid who got his signature. In a summer where Real bought Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo, he was a low-profile Galactico signing.

After a shaky first season, the next few seasons saw him play alongside the front three, mostly alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and a winger or alternate striker. The winger who played on the right in those days was usually Angel Di Maria. At this stage, he was happy scoring goals and with Ronaldo being the face of the club, there was little pressure on the young striker.

In his first four seasons, he won one Copa Del Rey and one La Liga title, scoring a total of 87 goals, and assisting a further 55 across all competitions. Not much more Real Madrid could ask from someone who was brought in as a 21-year-old. Going into the next period, he became a crucial fulcrum which formed the famous trio of Ronaldo, Benzema, and Gareth Bale.

'BBC', The Trophy Winning Trio

The previous three seasons saw Real Madrid reach three Champions League semi-finals in a row but fall at the final hurdle. In came Carlo Ancelotti in the 2013-14 season to help achieve that elusive 'La Decima' trophy. Along with Ancelotti came Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur as the latest 'Galactico' signing. Benzema, Ronaldo and Bale went on to form a formidable trio over the next few seasons.

Over five seasons, the 'BBC' started 62 games together in La Liga. The pinnacle of came in the 2014-15 season during which they started 24 La Liga games together. Benzema did well for the first three seasons. However, he did not live up to his high standards during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons although they continued to win under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman scored an admirable 105 goals and gave 58 assists between the 2013-14 and the 2017-18 seasons. He won one La Liga title, four Champions League trophies, one Copa Del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups, three Club World Cups, and one Supercopa de Espana.

It was the most glorious period in recent Real Madrid history and he played a pivotal part in it. Another era came to an end as Ronaldo left the club. Benzema was then the last Galactico remaining since the summer of 2009.

The Main Man

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

With Real Madrid not having the same financial muscle since the 2018-19 season to employ the 'Galactico' policy anymore, he has become a beacon of hope for the club. Fast-forward to today, Benzema is now 'Mr. Madrid' himself. He now plays as the lone striker and links up with other players around him on the pitch. Players like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Marco Asensio have mostly partnered with him and flourished under his guidance in the last few seasons.

🏟 36 Games

37 Goals

13 Assists



The last four seasons, including the current season, have seen Benzema provide a mammoth tally of 124 goals and 44 assists in 183 games across competitions. One La Liga title, one Club World Cup, and two Supercopa de Espana trophies have followed. Carlo Ancelotti has returned to Real Madrid at the start of last season and they are on course to win another La Liga title. Real, based on their current form and the result from the first leg, should be heading into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

"Karim Benzema is getting better every day; just like a fine wine"

Ancelotti was heard saying the above words after the Chelsea match as seen in the Daily Mail.

When the then 21-year-old joined in 2009 not many would have expected him to be the longest-lasting Galactico from amongst Kaka and Ronaldo. He has stayed loyal and has been a constant over the last 13 seasons.

Real Madrid are looking to add superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to their roster in the summer as they plan out another Galactico era (as seen in Marca). Regardless of who comes in, one can expect them to be playing alongside Benzema, at least in the short term rather than replacing him. He is irreplaceable for Real Madrid at the moment.

