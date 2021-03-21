Benzema-inspired Real Madrid rout Celta Vigo to keep pressure on La Liga rivals

Real Madrid’s form in the last two months has been nothing short of scintillating. The Blancos haven’t lost a game since the start of February and are getting better and better.

In that period, Zinedine Zidane’s side has played 10 matches, winning eight times and drawing the other two. Real Madrid’s rich vein of form has increased their hopes of retaining La Liga.

Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run when they recorded a 3-1 win against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos. Goals from Karim Benzema (two) and Toni Kroos secured a priceless away victory.

The result sees Zidane’s side temporarily move up to second place and three points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game against Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. Meanwhile, Barcelona could move back to second place if they also beat Real Sociedad.

In-form Benzema leading Los Blancos’ title charge

There were many brilliant individual performances from Real Madrid in the match. Toni Kroos was on top of his game, while Luka Modric was also at his best.

Lucas Vazquez, Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Junior were also unplayable on the day. However, the biggest plaudits should be reserved for Benzema.

The Frenchman once again proved that he is Real Madrid’s main man by having a hand in all three goals against Celta Vigo. The 33-year-old scored two goals and set up the third.

It is therefore no surprise that Zidane was in awe of the striker after the game and expressed his surprise at Benzema being constantly snubbed by the French national team.

Advertisement

"How can we understand why Karim doesn't go with the national team?” said Zidane, as quoted by Goal.

"There are many who don't understand it. But it's better for me as coach of Madrid that he stays. He has done a great job for us."

Only Lionel Messi (21) and Luis Suarez (18) have scored more goals than Benzema’s 17 in La Liga this season. This statistic is evidence of Los Blancos’ dependence on the Frenchman, as no other Real Madrid player has scored more than five league goals this season.

Karim Benzema has now scored in each of his last six games across all competitions for Real Madrid:



⚽️ vs. Getafe

⚽️ vs. Valencia

⚽️ vs. Atletico

⚽️⚽️ vs. Elche

⚽️ vs. Atalanta

⚽️⚽️ vs. Celta Vigo



Elite striker. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uqg4xCosW6 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 20, 2021

Real Madrid on the tails of La Liga rivals

The fight for La Liga remains a three-horse race and it is increasingly looking like it will go all the way to the wire. While Atletico Madrid occupies the top spot, Real Madrid and Barcelona are not far off.

In fact, only four points separate the top three sides currently. By beating Celta Vigo, Real Madrid have ensured that they are still firmly in the title race.

The season has reached a stage where every point gained is important and it appears Real Madrid have regained their mojo at the right time.

Los Blancos may yet drop to third by the end of the weekend, but their latest win keeps them on the tails of their rivals in La Liga and their fortunes could be even better if Barcelona and Atletico drop points in their respective games on Sunday.