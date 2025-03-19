Bermuda vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2025

Bermuda and Honduras will trade tackles in the first leg of their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification tie on Friday (March 21st). The game will be played at the Bermuda National Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-1 thrashing away to the Dominican Republic in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. Dorny Romero and Djair Parfitt-Williams scored first-half goals to ensure the game was level at the break. Dorny Romero added a second-half hat-trick for a four-goal haul while Jean Lopez and Heinz Morschel scored a goal each to complete the rout.

Honduras, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Guatemala in a friendly last week. They went ahead through Eddie Hernandez's 26th-minute strike while Jose Ardon equalized five minutes later.

La H will shift focus to the Gold Cup qualifiers, having booked their spot at this stage as one of the CONCACAF Nations League A quarter-final losers. Bermuda qualified as the second-best runner-up in League B.

Bermuda vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole clash between both nations came in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June 2024. Honduras claimed a 6-1 victory.

Eight of Bermuda's last nine games have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games in this sequence producing over 2.5 goals per game.

Eight of Honduras' last 10 games have produced at least three goals.

Bermuda form guide: L-W-W-W-W, Honduras form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Honduras are ranked 75th in the FIFA World Rankings. Bermuda are 166th.

Nine of Honduras' last 10 games have witnessed at least one goal scored in the final 15 minutes.

Bermuda vs Honduras Prediction

Bermuda have qualified for the Gold Cup just once in their history but they are two games away from qualifying for the tournament for the first time in six years. The Gombey Warriors were on a four-game winning run before their loss to the Dominican Republic.

Honduras are the heavy favorites in this tie and the comprehensive manner of their win in the sole clash between the two nations highlights the gulf in quality between them.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bermuda 1-4 Honduras

Bermuda vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Honduras to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Honduras to score over 1.5 goals

