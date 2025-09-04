Bermuda vs Jamaica Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Bermuda will entertain Jamaica at the Bermuda National Stadium in the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers (CONCACAF) on Friday. The hosts were eliminated from the first qualifying round for the 2022 edition, while the Reggae Boyz finished sixth in the third-round standings.

Gombey Warriors were last in action in June and won their two second-round games. They met the Cayman Islands at home and registered a 5-0 win. They continued that form with an away win over Cuba six days later.

The visitors were also last in action in June and participated in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They lost two of the three games and were eliminated from the group stage.

Bermuda vs Jamaica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings and have an unbeaten record against the Gombey Warriors. They have registered four wins.

The two teams last met in an international friendly in 2020, and the Reggae Boyz recorded a 2-0 win.

They met in the qualifiers for the 1994 World Cup in 1992. The Reggae Boyz were unbeaten in the two meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Five of the seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors are on a five-game winning streak in the World Cup qualifiers. They have kept three clean sheets in that period.

Gombey Warriors have lost just one of their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have scored and conceded one goal apiece in three games in that period.

Bermuda vs Jamaica Prediction

The hosts have won their last two World Cup qualifiers, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have lost their last four games in this fixture, failing to score in two.

The Reggae Boyz have seen conclusive results in their last five games in all competitions, recording three wins. They have failed to score in just one game in that period. They have won their last two away games in the qualifiers.

The visitors have an unbeaten record in this fixture, and considering their recent record in the World Cup qualifiers, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bermuda 1-2 Jamaica

Bermuda vs Jamaica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Jamaica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

