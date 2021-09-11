Leicester City vs Manchester City: Cityzens Player Ratings as Bernardo Silva's strike seals the win 

Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to bag all three points to keep the pressure on top of the Premier League. Bernardo Silva scored the sole goal of the game to win it for Pep Guardiola's troops.

Both sides started with the intent of taking charge of the fixture. Following the initial exchanges, it was Manchester City who started to dominate the proceedings. Cityzens came close to scoring on numerous occasions. But Kasper Schmeichel made some brilliant saves to keep the scores level until the end of the first half.

Leicester City came out roaring following the restart. Jamie Vardy slotted one into the back of the net early on in the second half but was ruled out for offside. Following that it was all Manchester City. The Citizens finally got their break through Silva, who tucked one in from close range. Following Silva's strike, City looked more comfortable and allowed Leicester no chance of creeping back in.

On that note, let's take a look at the Manchester City player ratings for the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson- 7.5/10

Ederson kept a clean sheet for the third league game week in a row. The Brazilian made a couple of great saves to deny the hosts. Jamie Vardy managed to get one past Ederson, but was ultimately ruled out for offside. Apart from that he was quick to read the game and react accordingly.

Joao Cancelo- 8/10

Joao Cancelo put in a solid performance for Manchester City. The Portuguese international carried forward his red-hot form from the international break to light up the left flank. He was virtually unbeatable at the back and looked threatening every time he advanced higher up the pitch.

Aymeric Laporte- 7.5/10

Aymeric Laporte put in a massive shift for Manchester City at the King Power Stadium. The 27-year-old orchestrated play from the back and provided a sense of tranquility at the back. Laporte completed 104 passes and made eight recoveries throughout the game.

Ruben Dias- 7/10

Ruben Dias had a few jitters along the course of the game, but fortunately for him it did not cost his side as Manchester City succeeded in keeping a clean sheet. He combined well with Laporte to foil any threat that came down the center.

Kyle Walker was his usual self against Leicester City. The former Tottenham star was astute offensively as well as defensively. Although he was troubled on quite a few occasions, he recovered well to deal with the situation.

Ilkay Gundogan held the key to Manchester City's midfield. He maintained the tempo for Manchester City. The German completed two dribbles, created four chances, won five duels and made three recoveries throughout the game. All in all, a brilliant performance.

Rodri- 7/10

Rodri had a great game against the Foxes. The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was crucial in securing all three points for Manchester City. Rodri drilled in a low shot after receiving a pass from Jack Grealish. Kasper Schmeichel was able to keep the Spaniard's effort out but there was nothing he could have done to keep out the rebound from Bernardo Silva.

Bernardo Silva- 8.5/10

Bernardo Silva was Manchester City's star of the game. The Portuguese scored the only goal of the game. Moreover, he was brilliant all round. Silva won four duels, created three chances, won three tackles and made four recoveries throughout the game.

Jack Grealish- 7.5/10

Jack Grealish was tasked with the challenge of driving the Manchester City front-line in the absence of senior players like Kevin de Bruyne. The Englishman did not disappoint as he kept the hosts engaged with his flicks and tricks. With his vision, he created all sorts of trouble for the Foxes.

Ferran Torres- 6/10

Ferran Torres had a game to forget. The Spaniard hardly made his presence felt as he was brilliantly shut out by the Foxes. Torres was isolated higher up the pitch and was unable to contribute much towards the buildup. He was ultimately taken off for Raheem Sterling after the hour mark.

Gabriel Jesus had his moments but was unable to make them count. The Brazilian international tried to break through on numerous occasions, but was brilliantly handled by the hosts. Despite his efforts, he was unable to yield any productive results.

Ratings of Manchester City Substitutes

Raheem Sterling- 6/10

Raheem Sterling came on for Ferran Torres in the 64th minute of the game. The former Liverpool winger was unable to leave his mark on the game as by the time he entered, Manchester City were already cruising.

Fernandinho- N/A

Fernandinho came on too late to earn a rating.

