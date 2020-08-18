Bernardo Silva takes a dig at Liverpool fans again

Bernardo Silva took a cheeky dig at Liverpool fans over the weekend and has now taken it a step further. The Manchester City star was not happy with Liverpool fans in his Twitter mentions after he posted about his club's season.

He tweeted on Sunday:

"And to all Liverpool fans that have nothing else to do than to come to a Man City player account, I’m also sorry for you but for the wrong reasons... pathetic... go celebrate your titles, or try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend, read a book... so many options!"

Now, two days after his first tweet to Liverpool fans, Bernardo has taken another cheeky dig at them. He simply tweeted:

I guess reading a book was a bit too much for you... maybe just go for a brew

Why are Liverpool fans not happy with Bernardo Silva?

Liverpool fans have not been happy with Bernardo Silva ever since he was spotted not clapping for the new Premier League champions during the Guard of Honour. The Reds brigade made sure that he knew about their discontentment by spamming his Twitter and Instagram profile with their opinions.

The Manchester City vs Liverpool rivalry is a new thing in football right now as the two sides have been fighting for the title in the last two seasons. Liverpool just won their first top-flight title in 30 years but they have been getting close to it for a while.

The Reds lost just one league match last season but still managed to slip up and let Manchester City win the title. This season, they lost more matches but were still ruthless and went on a stunning unbeaten run at the start of the campaign.

They sealed the title faster than any other side but were humiliated by Manchester City in a big clash. The Cityzens won 4-0 at the Etihad right after Liverpool won the title but Bernardo Silva did not start the match. He came on for the last 11 minutes but could not add to the scoreline.