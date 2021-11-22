Besiktas vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

The fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage takes place this week, with Besiktas hosting Ajax at Vodafone Park on Wednesday.

Besiktas are one of two teams to have lost all four of their Champions League games so far alongside Malmo. The Turkish side have scored just two goals in the competition and have conceded 12.

Besiktas sit bottom of the group and are more or less out of the running to advance from the group. However, the Black Eagles will be looking to pick up their first European win of the season when they host Ajax on Wednesday.

Ajax, on the other hand, have been irrepressible on the European stage this season. With four straight wins in the competition, Ajax have secured their place in the knockout stages. A point on Wednesday will see the Dutch side finish as group leaders.

The Eredivisie outfit sit top of the group with 12 points from an obtainable 12. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they travel to Turkey on Wednesday.

Besiktas vs Ajax Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Besiktas and Ajax in the past. The visitors have won all three games, with the most recent being a 2-0 win back in September.

Besiktas vs Ajax Team News

Besiktas

Ajdin Hasic, Huseyin Uner and Douglas are all injured and are not expected to feature this week. Souza received a red card in Besiktas' game against Sporting CP and is suspended.

Injured: Ajdin Hasic, Huseyin Uner, Douglas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Souza

Ajax

Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber and Mohammed Kudus are all out with injuries and are unavailable for selection. Andre Onana has completed his lengthy suspension and could make his first start on Wednesday.

Injured: Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Besiktas vs Ajax Predicted XI

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ersin Destanoglu; Valentin Rosier, Welinton, Domagoj Vida, Cengiz Meras; Atiba Hutchinson, Miralem Pjanic, Mehmet Topal; Rachid Ghezzal, Cyle Larin, Kenan Karama

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Noussair Mazraoui; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Besiktas vs Ajax Prediction

Besiktas have lost all four of their Champions League games so far this season. They have scored just twice and have conceded 12 goals. With two games to go in the group, the Turkish side need a win on Tuesday to retain any unlikely hope they may have of advancing to the Europa League.

Ajax, on the other hand, have won all four games and have secured a spot in the first knockout round. They will be looking to end the group stage as leaders and can secure that status with a point on Tuesday. The visitors should get the win.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-2 Ajax

Edited by Peter P