Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2025

Besiktas and Athletic Bilbao return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at the Tupras Stadium on Wednesday. The Spanish outfit have enjoyed a near-perfect European campaign so far and will be looking to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Besiktas were denied a third win on the bounce last Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw by Samsunspor in their Turkish Super Lig clash. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men have now gone five consecutive games without defeat, claiming three draws and two wins, including a 1-0 victory over Sivasspor in the Turkiye Kupasi on January 7.

Besiktas now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they have lost four of their last six matches so far and sit 28th in the table, level on six points with Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hoffenheim.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, have enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the European second-tier competition, winning all but one of their nine matches while scoring 12 goals and conceding two so far.

Ernesto Valverde’s side only dropped points in the Europa League on September 25, when they played out a 1-1 draw with Italian outfit AS Roma in the opening round of matches.

Bilbao head into Wednesday’s clash fresh off the back of a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga, where they are currently fourth in the table with 39 points from 20 matches.

Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two teams, with Besiktas claiming a 3-1 victory when they first met in November 2004.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and five draws since mid-October.

Besiktas have lost just one of their last four home matches while picking up two wins and two draws since losing back-to-back games against Goztepe and Maccabi Tel Aviv back in November.

Bilbao are on a run of nine consecutive away games without defeat across all competitions, claiming six wins and three draws since October’s 2-1 loss against Girona.

Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

While Besiktas will look to bounce back in the Europa League, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against an Athletic Bilbao side who have won their last eight games in Europe. Valverde’s men are favorites on paper and we are backing them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Besiktas vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Besiktas’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in nine of Bilbao’s last 10 outings)

