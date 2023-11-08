Besiktas vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Besiktas will invite Bodo/Glimt to the Beşiktaş Park in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their campaign, suffering two defeats on the spin. The visitors, meanwhile, have a win, a loss, and a draw in three games thus far. The hosts are at the bottom of the Group D table while the visitors are in second place.

The hosts have struggled recently, suffering four defeats in their last six games. In their previous outing, they fell to a 3-2 loss to Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig. Cenk Tosun and Jackson Muleka were on the scoresheet but Besiktas failed to score the equalizer.

The visitors head into the match on a five-game winning run, scoring 17 goals in that period. They defeated Stabæk 4-0 in their away match in the Eliteserien on Sunday.

Besiktas vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off thrice in European competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even with a win apiece for either side and one game ending in a draw.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 4-3 in the Conference League this season, though, they have conceded seven goals in these games as well.

At home, Besiktas have lost just one of their 10 games in all competitions, recording eight wins.

Bodo have lost just once in away games this season and have won three games on the trot in their travels.

The visitors have lost just one of their last nine games in the Conference League, including qualifiers.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in six of their last nine away games in all competitions.

Besiktas vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The Black Eagles have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, though all defeats came in their travels. At home, they have lost just once this season, keeping five clean sheets in their last seven games.

Glimt have won their last five games on the trot, scoring 17 times while conceding six times. They are unbeaten in their last four away games in the Conference League, keeping two clean sheets.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-2 Bodo/Glimt.

Besiktas vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ulrik Saltnes to score or assist any time - Yes