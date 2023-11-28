Besiktas vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Besiktas will host Club Brugge at the Tupras Stadyumu on Thursday in another round of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage campaign.

The home side have endured a poor run of results in the Conference League this season and have now crashed out of the competition. They were beaten 2-1 by Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before Tayfur Bingol came off the bench to halve the deficit.

Besiktas sit rock-bottom in their group with just one point from an obtainable 12. They have nothing left to play for on the continental stage but will be targeting maximum points on Tuesday.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, have performed well in the European showpiece and are now pushing for a place in the last 16 of the competition. They beat Lugano 2-0 last time out in the tournament, with Igor Thiago scoring the game's opener before team captain Hans Vanaken doubled their advantage with a brilliant free-kick in additional time.

The visitors sit atop the Group D standings with 10 points from four games and will guarantee the top spot with a win on Thursday provided Bodo/Glimt fail to win elsewhere.

Besiktas vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Besiktas and Club Brugge. The hosts have won one of their previous matchups while the visitors have won twice.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in their most recent matchup, marking the first-ever draw between the sides.

Club Brugge have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across all competitions.

Besiktas have the worst defensive record in Group D so far with a goal concession tally of nine.

The Black Eagles have had nine meetings against Belgian opposition in European competitions. They have won just two of those games, lost three times and drawn the other four.

Besiktas vs Club Brugge Prediction

Besiktas are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing four of their five games prior. They have won six of their last eight home games and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Club Brugge are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They have won three of their last four away games and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-2 Club Brugge

Besiktas vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the previous four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their previous four matchups)