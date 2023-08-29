Besiktas vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023

Besiktas and Dynamo Kyiv square off at Besiktas Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 31).

Mircea Lucescu’s men will head into the game looking to overturn their first-leg deficit after suffering a 3-2 loss when the sides met in Ukraine last week.

Besiktas turned in a superb attacking display in the first leg at the Olimpiysky National Sports Complex. That followed a 1-1 draw against Pendikspor in the Turkish Super Lig on August 20. Omar Colley and Oscar Romero scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Gunes’ men have now gone 24 games without defeat, picking up 18 wins since a 1-0 loss to Sivasspor in February.

As for Kyiv, last week’s first-leg result condemned them to a second straight competitive loss for the first time since October. Before hat, Lucescu’s side suffered their first defeat of the 2023-24 Ukrainian Premier League campaign, losing 3-2 to Chornomorets Odesa.

While Kyiv will head into the clash looking to stop the rot and turn the tie around, they're winless in two visits to the Besiktas Stadium since November 2011.

Besiktas vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last nine meetings, Dynamo boasts a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Besiktas have picked up one fewer win in that period, while the spoils have been shared twice.

Dynamo have lost three of their last four games across competitions, with a 2-1 win over Aris on August 17 being the exception.

Gunes’ men are unbeaten in 11 competitive home games since the turn of the year, winning eight.

Besiktas vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

Besiktas are one of the most in-form sides in the qualifiers and will look to extend their fine run of results. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, expect the hosts to pick up a win.

Prediction: Besiktas 2-1 Dynamo

Besiktas vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Besiktas

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Kyiv’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Besiktas’ last five outings.)